Lions DE Out Against Ravens
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell updated the status of defensive end Marcus Davenport, ahead of a Monday night football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Speaking to reporters prior to practice on Saturday morning, Campbell expressed that the defender will likely miss the Week 3 game. The coach indicated that he doesn't feel that the injury he's dealing with is season-ending.
With Davenport expected to miss the game, the team has felt comfortable with the play of veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad.
“I don’t see Davenport playing," Campbell said Saturday. "We’re still trying to decide what to do, we’ve gotten some other tests back. We do not feel that this is season-ending, but don’t see him playing this week.”
The head coach said he expects to have a better idea for a potential return timeline for Davenport either Saturday or Sunday. He reiterated that he has confidence in the depth at the position.
"No, but I think we'll have a good idea of the timeline either today or tomorrow, how long that will be," Campbell explained. "And yes we do, I feel good about the depth."
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard expressed to reporters this week how Muhammad gives the team a unique advantage playing alongside Aidan Hutchinson.
"I told you guys Week 1 he was slated to get more. He played 47 snaps, last game we played 70, so he was right there in the target range where we saw him in having a role," said Sheppard. "And he’s done what I’ve seen him do since day one of training camp. He’s come in here with nothing promised to him, he didn’t even know if he was making the team."
Detroit's coaching staff has praised the effort the 30-year-old plays with, which is indicative of the mindset Sheppard wants all of his defenders to implement on a weekly basis.
"That’s an eight, nine-year vet playing in the preseason all out. Just go turn on the preseason games and tell me what you see from number 96. It’s the same thing we’re seeing now," Sheppard said. "So, as we move forward, on and on, it has nothing to do with who’s available, who’s not available. If you’re available for the game and you show us you’ve earned the right to be out there and get a role, we’re going to find that role for you.
"And the better you do, the more that role will uptick for you. But he’s been phenomenal, it has nothing to do with ability, look at the effort he plays with," Sheppard added." That is the identity of the Detroit Lions defense. Forget the stats, forget any of that stuff, just talk to me about Muhammad’s effort and that is the standard for the Lions defense.”