Burning Question: How Much Does Jared Goff Miss WR Josh Reynolds?
The Detroit Lions offense has not started the season the way many would have thought, especially given the level of talent along the offensive line, at wide receiver, running back, tight end and a veteran quarterback fresh on the heels of a new contract extension.
Detroit's red zone offense against the Buccaneers struggled (1-for-7), and Jared Goff had a costly interception in the fourth quarter when Tim Patrick continued his route instead of breaking in, resulting in an easy turnover from the Buccaneers defense.
Josh Reynolds departed for a better offer from the Denver Broncos in the offseason, leaving a hole at the "X" receiver position. Reynolds had valuable chemistry with Goff dating back to their days together with the Rams.
In almost three years with the Lions, Reynolds totaled 97 catches for 1,393 yards and 10 touchdown receptions.
Training camp did not produce a clear replacement, so the front office added Tim Patrick and Allen Robinson to the practice squad.
Patrick saw his first action of the 2024 season in Week 2, as he was a practice squad call up. The veteran wideout played 33 offensive snaps (39 percent) in Detroit's 20-16 home loss. Patrick recorded two passes for 12 yards on three targets.
Dan Campbell noted Patrick had a positive showing and could be involved more in the coming weeks.
"We liked him. It was good to see. I would say that was a positive showing to be able to get him out there and implement him in some of what we were doing," said Campbell. "It’d be nice to get him a little bit more, but I think that’s what we’ll do moving forward.
"The idea is to see if we can open this up a little bit and use him a little bit more, but he’s big, he’s physical, his catch radius is pretty enormous. So, there’s a place for him here and yeah, I see us using him moving forward.”
Reynolds was integral in helping the team extend drives and his connection with Goff was clearly on display on a weekly basis.
The talented wideout averaged over 10 yards per reception and was regularly targeted on third down.
Yes, Reynolds presence in Ben Johnson's offense is missed, but the coming weeks should see improved execution and play-calling from the coaching staff.
Patrick, tight end Sam LaPorta, running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs give the offense plenty of reliable options behind Amon-Ra St. Brown.
While it may be smooth sailing at first, Campbell expects Goff to play better and to play within the parameters of the offense. Early on, the 29-year-old is attempting to do too much, resulting in too many incompletions and turnovers.
Life without Reynolds has taken a moment to adjust, but Goff and Co. must find answers quickly, as Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals offense have showcased an early ability to find the end zone early in the season.