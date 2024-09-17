Lions Hosting Ford Field Watch Party for Cowboys Game
The Detroit Lions have a very highly anticipated matchup against the Dallas Cowboys following their bye week.
The team announced Tuesday morning they are hosting a watch party for the game at Ford Field on Sunday, October 13.
The ticketed event is the first occasion the Lions have opened the doors at Ford Field during the regular season while the team is on the road.
According to the team's website, "Lions Loyal Members and Lions Loyal Waitlist Members will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, September 24. Tickets officially go on sale to the general public on September 25 at 10 AM ET. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase up to six tickets, while supplies last."
Event features include access to reserved seating in the lower bowl and south club level to watch the Lions at Cowboys game, power hour pricing at select locations, exclusive rally towel and poster giveaways, appearances and performances by the Lions drumline, Honolulu Boom, 50/50 Raffle to Benefit Henry Ford Health Game on Cancer and Lions Foundation.
Parking is available at Ford Field controlled lots for $15 on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Kickoff is set for 4:25 PM ET against the Cowboys.
For more information, click here.
Additional reading
1.) Snap Count Takeaways: Levi Onwuzurike Reliable, Ready to Contribute
2.) 'Sometimes It Takes a Minute': Lions May Need Time to Roll Offensively
3.) Power Rankings: Lions Fall After Surprising Loss to Buccaneers
4.) Why Lions QuarterbackJared Goff Dropped Back So Often Explained