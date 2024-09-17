All Lions

Lions Hosting Ford Field Watch Party for Cowboys Game

You can watch the Lions game against Cowboys from Ford Field.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scores a touchdown against Cowboys
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scores a touchdown against Cowboys / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Detroit Lions have a very highly anticipated matchup against the Dallas Cowboys following their bye week.

The team announced Tuesday morning they are hosting a watch party for the game at Ford Field on Sunday, October 13.

The ticketed event is the first occasion the Lions have opened the doors at Ford Field during the regular season while the team is on the road.

According to the team's website, "Lions Loyal Members and Lions Loyal Waitlist Members will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, September 24. Tickets officially go on sale to the general public on September 25 at 10 AM ET. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase up to six tickets, while supplies last."

Event features include access to reserved seating in the lower bowl and south club level to watch the Lions at Cowboys game, power hour pricing at select locations, exclusive rally towel and poster giveaways, appearances and performances by the Lions drumline, Honolulu Boom, 50/50 Raffle to Benefit Henry Ford Health Game on Cancer and Lions Foundation.

Parking is available at Ford Field controlled lots for $15 on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 PM ET against the Cowboys.

For more information, click here.

Additional reading

1.) Snap Count Takeaways: Levi Onwuzurike Reliable, Ready to Contribute

2.) 'Sometimes It Takes a Minute': Lions May Need Time to Roll Offensively

3.) Power Rankings: Lions Fall After Surprising Loss to Buccaneers

4.) Why Lions QuarterbackJared Goff Dropped Back So Often Explained

Published |Modified
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News