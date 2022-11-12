How to Watch Lions vs. Bears: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions take on the Chicago Bears in Week 10.

The Detroit Lions are currently in the midst of a 13-game road losing streak.

Detroit's last road victory was back in December of 2020.

After a disastrous record with the former regime, ownership decided to eventually make a change.

In fact, after head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn were dismissed, interim head coach Darrell Bevell led the team to a 34-30 road win, in his first game nearly two years ago.

Head coach Dan Campbell is now in search of his road victory against a Bears team that is now rebuilding for the future.

“Boy that’s brutal, when you just said that I haven’t thought of it like that," said Campbell. "That’s rough, I think we will talk about that now that you’ve -- yeah, no look I think it’s this. I think what we talk about is, ‘Hey, man first road win. This is an opportunity to get the first road win.’ But you have to treat the game, no matter on the road or at home, no different. And it’s all about how do we prepare for this opponent, the work you put in, the consistency and the little things. I think just talking about going on the road won’t really do you any good."

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: Soldier Field

TV: Fox

TV announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day free trial