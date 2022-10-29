Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.

The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field this week for the first time since their 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in early October.

With a record of 1-5, the urgency to win a football game has permeated the entire locker room and the coaching staff, as supporters faith in the rebuild has significantly dipped over the past 30 days.

With a couple of key offensive weapons trending towards playing against the Miami Dolphins, Detroit's offense is seeking to rebound after two consecutive poor performances.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and D'Andre Swift have been able to practice this week and should be able to contribute to the offense.

Their ability to practice should go a long way in the offense turning the corner this week in front of the home fans.

“It helps everything," said Dan Campbell, when asked how much it aids the team when players return from injury and are able to practice. "It’s, there again, when you’ve worked with guys long enough, particularly in that position, the quarterback, the receiver, look that’s what takes a -- the run game’s one thing, but the pass game, man, it takes a lot of work. It can and you can get out of sync in a hurry, just with a few things. How body language is when you come out of a route, those things. And so Goff’s got a tremendous amount of trust in Reynolds and certainly, Amon-Ra. And so, it does help and it just -- everything’s a little cleaner, certainly.”

Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: Ford Field

TV: CBS

TV announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day free trial