NFL Announces Referees for Upcoming Conference Championship Games

After a divisional round that featured at least one controversial and game-changing call, you might find yourself more interested than usual in the crews officiating the upcoming AFC and NFC championship games.

On Monday, the NFL announced the crew chiefs that would be leading the officiating efforts next week.

Here's what we know:

Who is the referee for the AFC championship game?

Alex Kemp will referee the AFC title game between the Patriots and Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Kemp, 52, has been working in the NFL since 2014, when he was hired as a side judge. He was promoted to referee in 2018, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. He also recently served as backup/support to referee Shawn Smith in the Patriots' divisional round matchup vs. the Texans on Jan. 18.

This will be his first conference championship, per Football Zebras.

Who is the referee for the NFC Championship Game?

Clay Martin, 50, will act as crew chief for the NFC title tilt between the Seahawks and Rams at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Like Kemp, this is also the first conference championship of Martin's career.

According to Football Zebras, Martin was hired as an NFL umpire in 2015. He was also promoted to referee in 2018. Moreover, officiating runs in his blood; he's the son of the late NFL side judge and referee, Stan Kemp.

May the calls be ever in your team's favor.

