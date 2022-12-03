How to Watch Lions vs. Jaguars: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.

The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field again this week to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For wideout DJ Chark, the Week 13 matchup will be against his former team.

In the offseason, the talented wideout signed a one-year, $10 million free agent contract to join the Lions, after spending the first four seasons of his career in Jacksonville.

Only appearing in five games, Chark has secured nine receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

“I know he’s ready to go, I know he’ll be ready to go,” Jared Goff said. “I think he came back last week and he was kind of getting his feet underneath him a little bit and I think this week he’ll be kind of more himself and be ready to go, and hopefully I can get him the ball.”

This week, the 26-year-old wideout reached out to his former quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, with the hopes of swapping jerseys at the conclusion of the game.

“It’d be good to see those guys and be able to compete against them. I’m proud of how that team is much better than what (they have been) the past few years," Chark told reporters this week. “Similar situation to here as far as competing and being in games, so I think it’ll be a good game. It’ll be fun.”

Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: Ford Field

TV: Fox

TV announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day free trial