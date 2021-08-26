August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Lions vs. Colts: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions' third preseason game.
Author:

The Detroit Lions will play their final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. EDT from Ford Field.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell and Colts head coach Frank Reich have reportedly spoken prior to the game and discussed player participation.

Against the Steelers, the Lions sat starters and ended up facing a plethora of starters in their first road preseason game.

With the Lions not intending to play many starters, the Colts will now sit more of their starters.

When asked earlier this week, Campbell noted the team will begin advanced preparations for the 49ers following the preseason finale. 

"I don’t even want us focusing on them right now," he said. "Like to me, that is -- as far as our team is concerned-- that major focus will come after the Colts. That’s when we’ll begin a little bit. And I’ll be honest with you, that might not even begin until the end of the week before they’re off. Or maybe even when they get back. I want our focus to be Detroit versus Detroit. We need to get better at what we do before we worry about San Francisco.”

Here are several methods for supporters to follow all of the action.

Recommended Lions Articles

barnes5

8 Positive Takeaways from Detroit Lions Training Camp

Detroit Lions have concluded training camp and will begin preparations for the 2021 season after their preseason finale against the Colts.

hockenson5

Anthony Lynn: T.J. Hockenson 'Just As Good' for Lions Run Game

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn discusses T.J. Hockenson and his observations of the wideouts on the roster.

cabinda5

Three Players Who Impressed Dan Campbell at Training Camp

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shares which players he viewed as being better than expected after a month of training camp.

Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date: Friday, August 27, 2021
Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
Location: Ford Field
TV: FOX 2
TV announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Herman Moore, Dannie Rogers
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Online streaming: NFL Game Pass

Important dates

  • August 31 -- NFL teams are required to cut down their rosters to 53 players. This will occur four days after the Lions' third and final preseason game.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

08172021_CSC_Detroit_Lions_Training_Camp-3967
News

How to Watch Lions vs. Colts: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

barnes5
OnePride+

8 Positive Takeaways from Detroit Lions Training Camp

hockenson5
News

Anthony Lynn: T.J. Hockenson 'Just As Good' for Lions Run Game

cabinda5
News

Three Players Who Impressed Dan Campbell at Training Camp

08172021_CSC_Detroit_Lions_Training_Camp-4011
News

Inside Allen Park: Tensions Boil Over as Team Brawls at Practice

williams5
News

'Make Plays': Expectations for Lions' Wide Receivers Discussed

okudah5
News

'Short Memory': Campbell Wants Lions to Be Like Michael Jordan

hand5
News

Da'Shawn Hand Injury 'More Than We Thought It Would Be'