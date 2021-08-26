How to Watch Lions vs. Colts: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
The Detroit Lions will play their final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. EDT from Ford Field.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell and Colts head coach Frank Reich have reportedly spoken prior to the game and discussed player participation.
Against the Steelers, the Lions sat starters and ended up facing a plethora of starters in their first road preseason game.
With the Lions not intending to play many starters, the Colts will now sit more of their starters.
When asked earlier this week, Campbell noted the team will begin advanced preparations for the 49ers following the preseason finale.
"I don’t even want us focusing on them right now," he said. "Like to me, that is -- as far as our team is concerned-- that major focus will come after the Colts. That’s when we’ll begin a little bit. And I’ll be honest with you, that might not even begin until the end of the week before they’re off. Or maybe even when they get back. I want our focus to be Detroit versus Detroit. We need to get better at what we do before we worry about San Francisco.”
Here are several methods for supporters to follow all of the action.
Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts
Date: Friday, August 27, 2021
Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
Location: Ford Field
TV: FOX 2
TV announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Herman Moore, Dannie Rogers
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Online streaming: NFL Game Pass
Important dates
- August 31 -- NFL teams are required to cut down their rosters to 53 players. This will occur four days after the Lions' third and final preseason game.
