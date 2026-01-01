Detroit Lions Prioritize EDGE in Latest 7-Round Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions will turn to the offseason following the conclusion of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Detroit will have the opportunity to right some of the wrongs from a personnel perspective with the NFL draft, as general manager Brad Holmes will be looking to continue building a strong resume with his work in the annual event.

Here's my latest prediction for the Lions' potential draft haul in 2026.

Round 1, pick 15 — David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Lions need a jolt in their pass-rush, and Bailey could be just the fit. Al-Quadin Muhammad notched his first-career double-digit sack season, but will be 31 next season and is a pending free agent. Furthermore, the gamble on Marcus Davenport didn't pay dividends, and Josh Paschal missed the entire season.

As a result, the Lions need to add young depth to this group, and Bailey is a high-upside option. He has 13.5 sacks entering Thursday's College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Alabama, and could boost his stock even more if the Red Raiders go on a run.

Bailey has been used in a hybrid EDGE-OLB role within Texas Tech's defense, which could give the Lions some versatility. Even if they retain Muhammad, adding a young player with high-end upside is a valuable investment for Holmes and the front office.

Round 2, pick 50 — Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

Detroit's offensive line took a big hit last offseason when Frank Ragnow, one of the NFL's top centers, announced his retirement. The Lions were unable to replicate his production and struggled as a result. With Taylor Decker reportedly set to mull retirement this offseason, Detroit would be wise to add young tackle depth.

Dunker is a big, physical offensive tackle who graded out well via Pro Football Focus' evaluations. With an 81.7 overall offensive grade and an 80.9 run-blocking grade, he has the ability to make an impact early should Decker depart or an injury arise. He is also a more than adequate pass-protector, allowing just three sacks on 302 pass-protection snaps this season.

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67). | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 4, pick 116 — Keon Sabb, S, Alabama

The Lions are in a unique spot at the safety position. Kerby Joseph signed a long-term contract this offseason and Brian Branch is entering the final year of his rookie deal, so a long-term pact this offseason is not off the table for him. However, both are dealing with injuries that could impact their performance in 2025.

Unless more clarity is gained on the long-term effects of Joseph's knee injury that has sidelined him since Week 6 before the draft, the safety position could be an area of need. Sabb is an interesting fit with his mix of ball-skills and ability to defend the run, plus Brad Holmes loves to pick from the Crimson Tide pool of talent in the draft.

Round 5, pick 153 — Lander Barton, LB, Utah

The linebacker position could see some overhaul this offseason for Detroit. Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, Grant Stuard and Trevor Nowaske are all pending free agents, which leaves the Lions with some decisions to make. It's hard to see everyone in that group returning, leave Detroit with a role to fill.

Even if Jack Campbell is next in line to be the defensive captain, and all signs point to him being exactly that, the Lions will need to find some production to round out the unit. Barton spent time as both a MIKE and WILL linebacker at Utah, and also has some special teams experience that could help him contribute right away.

Round 5, pick 181 (projected compensatory pick for loss of Kevin Zeitler) — Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston

The Lions lost both Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright to season-ending injuries, leaving the cupboard fairly bare in terms of experienced production. Shane Zylstra and Anthony Firkser are both veterans who have been relied on over the last several seasons, but it's time for the Lions to get a younger option in the mix.

Enter Koizol, who had a massive 2024 season at Ball State and transferred to Houston this past offseason. He led the Big 12 in receptions with 74, and is a big-time receiving threat who could be a nice compliment to LaPorta. If he can develop more as a run-blocker, he would wind up being a big steal in this slot.

Round 6, pick 188 — Pat Coogan, IOL, Indiana

Coogan is the pivot for the top-ranked team in college football, as he has anchored the Hoosiers' run the the top seed in the CFP. He's a winner through and through, as he transferred to Indiana this past offseason after playing center for the national runner-up Notre Dame last season.

With some uncertainty as to who will play center in 2026, the Lions could see value in adding a late-round pick to the mix. Tate Ratledge played plenty of center in training camp but hasn't gotten game action there prior to the regular season finale, and could be better suited for guard. Detroit also lost Kingsley Eguakun, who was poached by the Cleveland Browns off their practice squad after starting the last two games at center.

Round 6, pick 209 — Jermaine Matthews, CB, Ohio State

Matthews has had some ups and downs over the 2025 season, but has some upside as part of a solid Ohio State secondary. Injuries ravaged the Lions' depth at cornerback in 2025, but there are young options returning to the mix and the potential for veterans to be resigned.

How the Lions approach the cornerback position in the draft could depend on how they feel about the likes of Ennis Rakestraw and Terrion Arnold. Rakestraw has had two solid training camps when he's been available, but injuries have limited him to eight games in two seasons. Matthews would be a nice young option who could contribute on special teams and give them a depth player if injuries necessitate.

Round 7, pick 222 — Dean Connors, RB, Houston

The Lions have committed fully to Jahmyr Gibbs as the top option out of the backfield, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for David Montgomery. While Montgomery is under contract for two more seasons, there has been speculation about whether or not he'll ultimately be with the team in 2026.

Regardless, the Lions have depth questions beyond that. Sione Vaki is a solid special teams option, but is heading into his third season. Jacob Saylors handled kickoffs but didn't contribute on offense. Connors has forced 54 missed tackles at Houston after beginning his career at Rice, has experience returning kickoffs and averages over three yards after contact.

