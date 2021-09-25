How to Watch Ravens vs. Lions: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

The Detroit Lions will have a tall task this weekend in their efforts to try and win their first game of the 2021 NFL season.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' offense are riding high after upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
For Detroit's defense, limiting Jackson and Baltimore's rushing attack will be imperative.
Against Green Bay, the most damage against Detroit was done through the air, and Aaron Glenn's defense will be looking to continue their efforts against the run, while attempting to steadily improve their pass defense.
"This guy is a rare breed," head coach Dan Campbell said earlier this week. "The fact he has the explosiveness and the speed that he has, and certainly being able to throw the ball. Because the minute you start trying to take all that stuff away -- and you have to have a jump on it, you have to have a step where you need to be to get to your gap -- that's when they go right behind you."
Recommended Lions Articles
5 Lions Players to Watch against Baltimore Ravens
Read more on the five Detroit Lions players to watch Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Ravens.
Lions' 2021 Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Seven Players Questionable
Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 3 injury report released Friday.
Anthony Lynn on Ravens 'Aggressive' Defense: 'There Are Holes'
Detroit Lions offense coordinator comments on the Baltimore Ravens aggressive defense.
Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens
Date: Sunday, September 26, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Location: Ford Field
TV: CBS
TV announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, A.J. Ross
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial
- Point spread: Baltimore -7.5 (-110), Detroit +7.5 (-110)
- Point total: 50.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Baltimore (-450), Detroit (+310)
- Opening line: Baltimore -10
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more