How to Watch Ravens vs. Lions: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions' take on the Baltimore Ravens at Ford Field Sunday afternoon.

The Detroit Lions will have a tall task this weekend in their efforts to try and win their first game of the 2021 NFL season.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' offense are riding high after upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

For Detroit's defense, limiting Jackson and Baltimore's rushing attack will be imperative.

Against Green Bay, the most damage against Detroit was done through the air, and Aaron Glenn's defense will be looking to continue their efforts against the run, while attempting to steadily improve their pass defense.

"This guy is a rare breed," head coach Dan Campbell said earlier this week. "The fact he has the explosiveness and the speed that he has, and certainly being able to throw the ball. Because the minute you start trying to take all that stuff away -- and you have to have a jump on it, you have to have a step where you need to be to get to your gap -- that's when they go right behind you."

© Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

© Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: Ford Field

TV: CBS

TV announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, A.J. Ross

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

Betting Odds

Point spread : Baltimore -7.5 (-110), Detroit +7.5 (-110)

: Baltimore -7.5 (-110), Detroit +7.5 (-110) Point total : 50.5 (-110)

: 50.5 (-110) Moneyline : Baltimore (-450), Detroit (+310)

: Baltimore (-450), Detroit (+310) Opening line: Baltimore -10

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER