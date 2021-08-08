Pistons Summer League: How to Watch Debut of Cade Cunningham
Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, will suit up Sunday to play for the Detroit Pistons Summer League team.
We want to win summer league, we want to go undefeated as a team,” Cunningham told reporters earlier this week. “On top of that, we want to just take a step forward as far as jelling as a young core, being together, playing for each other."
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey is in agreement with Cunningham, as the organization is continuing in their efforts to build a winning mentality among all members of the roster.
“You want to go with the mentality to win,” Casey said. “You want to build that winning mentality because in the NBA it's a skill to know how to win, so everybody on the roster has to know what plays will win for you and things you don't want to do in certain situations. That's what we want to see, as much as anything else. There's nothing wrong with Cade saying we want to go undefeated.”
For the young rookie, he expressed a mature, team-oriented approach for himself and the other members of the Summer League team.
"I want everyone to leave Summer League feeling like they became a better player, and then that they became a better piece to this puzzle and add it to this team so we can go into the regular season feeling good about ourselves," Cunningham said. "Winning is the No. 1 thing, but individually, hopefully everybody can leave there feeling like there’s a new confidence going into the season.”
How to watch
- Sunday, August 8 vs. Oklahoma City (T&M Center 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN2)
- Tuesday, August 10 vs. Houston (T&M Center 9:00 p.m. ET ESPN)
- Friday, August 13 vs. New York (T&M Center 8:00 p.m. ET NBA TV)
- Saturday, August 14 vs. L.A. Lakers (T&M Center 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN2)
