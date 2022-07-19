Skip to main content

Aidan Hutchinson Bests Kayvon Thibodeaux in Madden 23 Rating

The latest Madden 23 ratings have been released for Detroit Lions linebackers and edge rushers.

Aidan Hutchinson was the eventual choice for the Detroit Lions when it was time to eventually hand in their draft card. 

In fact, for the second year in a row, general manager Brad Holmes quickly turned in the Lions draft card, drawing ire from the League. 

"The first time I saw Aidan, really, was back in 2020, when I was still with the Rams," Holmes said during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. "He was kind of playing a different position. He was kind of playing more of an interior role. … When I first saw him, he reminded me of Chris Long a little bit."

When Holmes scouted Hutchinson at Michigan back when he was working with the Rams, the talented defensive lineman was being used in the Wolverines scheme similar to the way Long was utilized when he played at Virginia. 

In 2021, Hutchinson excelled moving from an interior role to playing more on the edge, which drastically improved his performance out on the field. 

"He just shows a whole new toolbox that I was like, 'Wow,'" Holmes said. "There was an uptick in excitement and life for him."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

stbrown5

Amon-Ra St. Brown Can Join Elite List in Lions Season Opener

Amon-Ra St. Brown has quickly become a focal point of the Detroit Lions offense.

3 hours ago
USATSI_18417916_168388382_lowres

3 Goals for Aidan Hutchinson at Training Camp

Read more on the three goals Detroit Lions rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson should set out to accomplish during training camp.

4 hours ago
USATSI_18497947_168388382_lowres

Lions Position Battles to Watch Entering Training Camp

Read more on the Detroit Lions' six position battles to watch entering the start of training camp.

6 hours ago

As the young defensive lineman embarks on his first training camp in the NFL, he has now been rated for the first time in the latest edition of EA Sports' Madden 23 video game. 

While Hutchinson received a 77 rating, Kayvon Thibodeaux received a rating of 75. 

Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, received a rating of 76. 

Lions linebackers/edge rusher ratings

  • Aidan Hutchinson -- 77
  • Charles Harris -- 76
  • Romeo Okwara -- 76
  • Alex Anzalone -- 72
  • Jarrad Davis -- 70
  • Julian Okwara -- 70
  • Shaun Dion-Hamilton -- 70
  • Josh Paschal -- 69
  • John Cominsky -- 68
  • Austin Bryant -- 66
  • Chris Board -- 66
  • Derrick Barnes -- 66
  • Malcolm Rodriguez -- 65
  • James Houston -- 63
  • Jashon Cornell -- 60
  • Eric Banks -- 59
  • Josh Woods -- 59

stbrown5
News

Amon-Ra St. Brown Can Join Elite List in Lions Season Opener

By John Maakaron3 hours ago
USATSI_18417916_168388382_lowres
News

3 Goals for Aidan Hutchinson at Training Camp

By Vito Chirco4 hours ago
USATSI_18497947_168388382_lowres
News

Lions Position Battles to Watch Entering Training Camp

By Christian Booher6 hours ago
hockenson5
OnePride+

T.J. Hockenson Has Fifth-Highest Madden 23 Rating among Tight Ends

By John Maakaron22 hours ago
williams5
News

Lions Madden 23 Receivers Ratings Released

By John MaakaronJul 18, 2022
hockenson5
News

Similar Stats of T.J. Hockenson and Eric Ebron Explored

By John MaakaronJul 18, 2022
harper5
News

Look: Christen Harper Dazzles at SI Swim Runway Fashion Show

By John MaakaronJul 18, 2022
campbell5
News

'I Think It Fuels Our Fire': Dan Campbell Reacts to S.O.L.

By John MaakaronJul 18, 2022