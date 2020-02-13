LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

WR Robby Anderson Could Flourish in Darrell Bevell's Offense

John Maakaron

Detroit could be in the market to sign a wide receiver in free agency this offseason. 

With wide receiver Danny Amendola likely earning a bump in pay, he is unlikely to return to Detroit. 

Marvin Jones may be a cap casualty or he could be a candidate to be traded as well. 

Free-agent wide receiver Robby Anderson should be a target Detroit looks to bring in to complement emerging wide receiver, Kenny Golladay.

Anderson was an undrafted free agent and signed with the New York Jets in 2016. 

In his first four seasons, he emerged as a big-play threat in the passing game. In the last three years, he averaged 14.9 yards per reception. 

Recall, Anderson played in the Jets offense with a young quarterback in Sam Darnold -- not exactly an offense known for monster offensive production.

In 2019, Anderson secured 52 receptions for 779 yards and five touchdowns.

In Darrell Bevell's first season running Detroit's offense, there were several big-plays in the passing game. 

While Golladay was the primary beneficiary of Bevell's system, recall Marvin Hall Jr. also had several big receptions over 30 yards prior to his season-ending injury. 

Anderson displays top-end speed, and his deep threat capabilities would be welcomed by Matthew Stafford. 

The 26-year-old is likely seeking in excess of $10 million per season, according to reports. 

While the price may be hefty to secure his services, he would aid Detroit's offense in multiple ways.

On a roster that lacks a plethora of top-end talent, Anderson could flourish in Detroit if general manager Bob Quinn rolls the dice.

Related

Taking a Closer Look at Matthew Stafford's Cap Number 

GM Bob Quinn Responds to Stafford Trade Rumors

Report: Trade Talks Underway to Trade Matthew Stafford

3 Interior Linemen Detroit Should Explore Selecting in NFL Draft

Could Quinn and Patricia Draft Tagovailoa to Buy Another Season?

What Lions Must Accomplish at 2020 NFL Combine

How Does DE Chase Young Fit In Lions Defense?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Trade Talks Underway to Deal Matthew Stafford

According to a report from WDIV Local 4 in Detroit, trade talks have been underway for weeks

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

How Does Chase Young Fit in Lions Defense?

Logan Lamorandier takes a look at how Chase Young fits in with the Lions defensive scheme

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

General Manager Bob Quinn Responds to Stafford Trade Rumors

In a message to Detroit Free Press, Bob Quinn responds to Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Could Quinn and Patricia Draft Tagovailoa to Buy Another Season?

Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia could draft QB Tua Tagovailoa to save their jobs

John Maakaron

by

9iron

Taking a Closer Look at Matthew Stafford's Cap Number

Logan Lamorandier breaks down Matthew Stafford's contract and the impact of trading him on the Lions salary cap

Logan Lamorandier

Lions Fans Do Not Believe Dan Orlovsky

Lions fans are highly skeptical and do not believe that the team is two pieces away from being a contender

John Maakaron

by

gbossa

3 Interior Linemen Lions Should Explore Selecting in NFL Draft

These three interior linemen could help the offensive line in 2020

Logan Lamorandier

Cowherd: Lions Need to Consider Drafting Tagovailoa

National radio host Colin Cowherd says Lions should draft QB Tua Tagovailoa

John Maakaron

by

Rafaelto

Spotlight: LB Devon Kennard

Rachel Marie spotlights Lions LB Devon Kennard in her latest video for SI Lions Maven

rachelmariesports

Detroit Lions Rookies Earn Lowest Grade in Division

Detroit Lions rookies were graded the worst in the NFC North

John Maakaron

by

Fitty-Tucker