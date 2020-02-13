WR Robby Anderson Could Flourish in Darrell Bevell's Offense

Detroit could be in the market to sign a wide receiver in free agency this offseason.

With wide receiver Danny Amendola likely earning a bump in pay, he is unlikely to return to Detroit.

Marvin Jones may be a cap casualty or he could be a candidate to be traded as well.

Free-agent wide receiver Robby Anderson should be a target Detroit looks to bring in to complement emerging wide receiver, Kenny Golladay.

Anderson was an undrafted free agent and signed with the New York Jets in 2016.

In his first four seasons, he emerged as a big-play threat in the passing game. In the last three years, he averaged 14.9 yards per reception.

Recall, Anderson played in the Jets offense with a young quarterback in Sam Darnold -- not exactly an offense known for monster offensive production.

In 2019, Anderson secured 52 receptions for 779 yards and five touchdowns.

In Darrell Bevell's first season running Detroit's offense, there were several big-plays in the passing game.

While Golladay was the primary beneficiary of Bevell's system, recall Marvin Hall Jr. also had several big receptions over 30 yards prior to his season-ending injury.

Anderson displays top-end speed, and his deep threat capabilities would be welcomed by Matthew Stafford.

The 26-year-old is likely seeking in excess of $10 million per season, according to reports.

While the price may be hefty to secure his services, he would aid Detroit's offense in multiple ways.

On a roster that lacks a plethora of top-end talent, Anderson could flourish in Detroit if general manager Bob Quinn rolls the dice.

