Rumor: Influential People at LSU 'Really High' on Mel Tucker

Mel Tucker is drawing a significant amount of attention since Michigan State has started the 2021 season with a 7-0 record.

Under Mel Tucker, the Michigan State Spartans have started the 2021 season with a 7-0 record.

On Saturday, the 10th ranked Spartans defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, 20-15, on the road.

"Like I told the offense at halftime, we're not going to wait on one play. We’re not gonna wait for an 80-yard pass or a 90-yard run. That’s not what this is gonna be about," Tucker said. "If that happens it happens, but that's not what this game is all about. This game was about grinding it out, executing every play, taking what the defense gives you, taking what's there and possessing the ball and moving the chains and doing whatever it takes."

Meanwhile, LSU coach Ed Orgeron is drawing heavy criticism due to the Tigers already having three losses on the season before the month of November.

Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reported on Saturday that a few influential people inside of LSU are "really high" on Tucker.

"He (Tucker) knows the SEC very well," Feldman explained. "But, would he make another move? Remember, he was at Colorado, now Michigan State. Would he make another big move in a short period of time? But, this I do know, people inside LSU who matter, they are really high on Mel Tucker."