Injury Update: LB Jahlani Tavai Cleared to Run

John Maakaron

Jahlani Tavai had a productive rookie season for the Detroit Lions. 

The linebacker out of Hawaii started six games in his rookie campaign. He finished the 2019 season with 58 tackles, two sacks, one interception and a forced fumble in 15 games. 

His season ended on the road against the Denver Broncos. 

Tavai injured his right shoulder diving to make a tackle in the second quarter of the 27-17 loss to Denver. 

It was the same shoulder he had previously injured as a senior back in college that required surgery.

“Jahlani’s going to be out for a while. We’re going to get it evaluated when we get back. That was really unfortunate for us. He’s a tough kid. He came and made a good hit on the sideline -- and you know, it just happens," Matt Patricia said following the loss to Denver.

He did not play in the home finale against the Green Bay Packers after he was placed on injured reserve.

On Tuesday, Tavai posted via his Instagram account, "First day of being cleared to run again since December...it's bad."

IMG_3835
LB Jahlani Tavai - via Instagram.com/tavai31

Needless to say, Tavai has been enjoying his offseason. From attending the wedding of teammate Devon Kennard to traveling back home to Hawaii, it will surely take some time to get back into the rhythm of conditioning and working out.

Detroit will be counting on Tavai to continue his development in year two of Patricia's defense.

One of the biggest areas of improvement for Tavai, and the rest of the linebackers, will be covering tight ends and running backs in the middle of the field.

Hopefully, the addition of new linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie will speed up his development.

