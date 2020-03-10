AllLions
New Defensive Backs Coach Steve Gregory Scored TD on "Butt Fumble"

John Maakaron

After the 2019 season, the Lions have made drastic changes to the coaching staff. 

Per requirements of ownership, 12 members of Matt Patricia's coaching staff will be new when the 2020 season begins.

Defensive backs coach Brian Stewart was replaced with Steve Gregory. 

While Patricia was the defensive coordinator of the Patriots, he had the opportunity to coach Gregory for two seasons. 

Gregory joined Detroit in 2018 and served as a defensive assistant prior to his promotion. 

He also gained experience coaching at Syracuse after his playing career ended.

"I think in the hiring process you always want to try to get people around you that understand what you’re looking for and that know you the best," Patricia said back in 2018 via the Detroit Free Press. "And I think a lot of guys since I had left Syracuse a long time ago, those guys have gone and coached other places and have different ideas and thoughts, we’ve just always stayed in touch. And when you can again, speak the same language with some of those guys and be on the same page as far as what you want from an atmosphere and a coaching fundamental standpoint, and a scheme standpoint, those are going to be the guys you gravitate to first."

One of the most memorable plays in NFL history occurred on Nov. 22, 2012. 

Most fans of the NFL will certainly recall the play aptly titled, "Butt Fumble."

To recall, Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez collided with the rear end of teammate Brandon Moore and fumbled the football.

Many may not be aware that the football was recovered by the New England Patriots and returned for a touchdown by none other than --new Lions defensive backs coach Steve Gregory.

