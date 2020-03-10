Graham Glasgow: “I’m Bummed that I’m Not Able to Stay"

It seems like a foregone conclusion Graham Glasgow will not be a member of the Detroit Lions in 2020.

His rookie contract is set to expire and he can begin to negotiate with other teams beginning noon next Monday.

Glasgow is likely in search of a higher yearly salary and also more playing time.

“I’m bummed that I’m not able to stay cause I love Michigan and I love the Detroit area, Ann Arbor,” Glasgow told the Free Press in a recent interview.

“I’ve been here for almost about a decade now and it’s awesome and I really, really like the guys in the locker room and I think we have a good team and a good group of guys. So in that regards, it sucks. But you don’t play football forever, so I think that being able to go somewhere else and make some money is an exciting thing.”

Glasgow reiterated that there have not been many talks with the Lions since the season ended.

He noted in his interview that the current regime is "pretty tight-lipped about a lot of stuff in there." He does not believe that he will ever get an explanation regarding why Detroit has moved on from him.

“At this point in time, it’s the end. I don’t know how things will go and nobody knows. We’ll see with that. Just looking forward to going out with these guys one more time and seeing what we can do,” Glasgow said prior to Detroit's last game of the 2019 season.

“I’ve had a lot of fun. I’ve made a lot of friends here and it’s been a good time. I’ve really been in the area here now almost 10 years. It’s been great. I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Related

New Lions Defensive Backs Coach Scored TD on "Butt Fumble"

Post Combine Mock Draft Roundup

New Lions Coaching Staff Lack Experience in New Roles

Should Lions Target Safety Karl Joseph in Free Agency?

Kenyan Drake Is on Lions' Radar, But Contract Demands May Be Too High