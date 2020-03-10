AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Graham Glasgow: “I’m Bummed that I’m Not Able to Stay"

John Maakaron

It seems like a foregone conclusion Graham Glasgow will not be a member of the Detroit Lions in 2020.

His rookie contract is set to expire and he can begin to negotiate with other teams beginning noon next Monday. 

Glasgow is likely in search of a higher yearly salary and also more playing time.

“I’m bummed that I’m not able to stay cause I love Michigan and I love the Detroit area, Ann Arbor,” Glasgow told the Free Press in a recent interview. 

“I’ve been here for almost about a decade now and it’s awesome and I really, really like the guys in the locker room and I think we have a good team and a good group of guys. So in that regards, it sucks. But you don’t play football forever, so I think that being able to go somewhere else and make some money is an exciting thing.”

Glasgow reiterated that there have not been many talks with the Lions since the season ended. 

He noted in his interview that the current regime is "pretty tight-lipped about a lot of stuff in there." He does not believe that he will ever get an explanation regarding why Detroit has moved on from him.

“At this point in time, it’s the end. I don’t know how things will go and nobody knows. We’ll see with that. Just looking forward to going out with these guys one more time and seeing what we can do,” Glasgow said prior to Detroit's last game of the 2019 season.

“I’ve had a lot of fun. I’ve made a lot of friends here and it’s been a good time. I’ve really been in the area here now almost 10 years. It’s been great. I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Related

New Lions Defensive Backs Coach Scored TD on "Butt Fumble"

Post Combine Mock Draft Roundup

New Lions Coaching Staff Lack Experience in New Roles

Should Lions Target Safety Karl Joseph in Free Agency?

Kenyan Drake Is on Lions' Radar, But Contract Demands May Be Too High

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Fan Tweets Darius Slay "Honor Your Damn Contract and Shut Up"

Lions fan expresses that cornerback Darius Slay should honor the terms of his current contract with the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Post Combine Mock Draft Roundup

Many draft analysts have reverted back to Lions selecting CB Jeff Okudah in latest round of mock drafts

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

New Defensive Backs Coach Steve Gregory Scored TD on "Butt Fumble"

New Lions defensive backs coach has a special place in NFL history

John Maakaron

Kenyan Drake Is on Lions Radar, But Contract Demands May Be Too High

Detroit Lions tried to acquire running back Kenyan Drake last season. Is he a realistic acquisition at this time?

John Maakaron

by

MercilessMANG

New Lions Coaching Staff Lack Experience in New Roles

LB coach Tyrone McKenzie is the only new hire who has been a position coach or coordinator prior to being promoted by the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Should Lions Target S Karl Joseph in Free Agency?

Our Logan Lamorandier opines on whether or not the Lions should target S Karl Joseph in free agency

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

How Would Lions Utlilize CB Jeff Okudah?

Read how the Lions could utilize Jeff Okudah if he were selected by the team in the first round of NFL draft

John Maakaron

by

Fitty-Tucker

2017 Redraft: Lions Should Have Selected T.J. Watt and George Kittle

Bob Quinn's 2017 Draft is turning out to be quite disappointing. Read what could have been done differently

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Pros and Cons of Lions Pursuing CB Chris Harris

Many NFL analysts expect Detroit to pursue veteran cornerback Chris Harris this offseason. Read the pros and cons of acquiring Harris

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

All Lions: Why Pro Days Are Important

Here is a look at the latest Detroit Lions news from around the web this weekend

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1