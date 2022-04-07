Read more on whether the Detroit Lions should pursue Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Detroit’s run defense was among the worst-ranked units in the NFL last season.

The Lions ranked No. 28, while surrendering an average of 135.1 yards per game on the ground.

Could Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal help restore some of the roar?

As a run defender, absolutely.

One thing is for sure: Alex Anzalone is not the answer.

Pro Football Focus recently mocked Chenal to the Lions at No. 34 overall.

PFF acknowledges his pass coverage skills are “a work in progress,” which is a sugar-coated way of saying he is not a playmaker and he only arrives after the catch has been made.

PFF additionally overestimated his pass-rushing ability. I charted 19 times in three games where he was slowed down on blitz attempts by blocks. Chenal is just not explosive at the point of attack.

Plus, he lacked the pure speed several times (even when he was clean) to get to the quarterback, and he did not show a short-area burst into the pocket.

Yes, he managed to put up eight sacks last season. But, in these three games, "pass rusher” is not one of the terms that comes to mind to describe Chenal.

Is he a run-stopping machine? Yes.

Does he provide great effort? Yes.

But, is he a pass rusher? No.

Georgia’s Nakobe Dean, Utah’s Devin Lloyd and Alabama’s Christian Harris are three inside linebackers capable of getting to the QB.

Chenal is not anything like those three.

That is not to take anything away from Chenal, because he is a solid football player in his own right.

Chenal is a throw-back Matt Millen or Chris Spielman-type of inside run banger.

Twenty or 30 years ago, it would have made sense to take Chenal high in the second round like Millen and Spielman were taken. But, it is a totally different game now.

The game has evolved into a pass-happy league, and running backs are almost extinct in the first round. The name of the game on defense (if your team hopes to have a chance) is getting to the QB and covering the pass.

That is not Chenal's expertise.

He does not show the kind of speed or burst it takes to do either of those things at the next level.

© Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK

#5 Leo Chenal - 6-foot-2, 261 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: Notre Dame, Northwestern and Rutgers

2021 stats: 96 tackles (55 solo), eight sacks and two forced fumbles

Grade: Fifth round (profiles to be a middle linebacker)

Scouting Report

Ultra competitive, flat-footed run stuffer, with above-average speed and no burst. Against the pass, can drop into zones and do a decent job of staying with backs into the flats. Works at it and does his best. Questionable read and diagnose (showed tendency to be slow reacting to the play flow at times). One interception landed in his lap downfield. Outside of that, made zero plays on the ball. Not even close. Often sent on blitzes with limited results. Had a whale of a time beating blocks, and often got tied up. Occasionally, was able to slip through and create moderate pressure. Best when he can blitz clean or slip through a gap. However, still lacked the juice to get there most of the time.

Run stuffer who fought and battled to make strong tackles. Excellent wrapping tackler. Great tackling technique. Could get caught up in trash inside and miss out. Uses hands at the point. Just lacks explosiveness to consistently shed and attack. Above average, but by no means, great range. Runs like a high-school fullback. Try-hard run stopper who brings a lot of effort. Has mentality for special teams.

It boils down to this regarding Chenal: Can he help the Lions win?

Yes, as a first-and-second-down run defender, he would be an upgrade. His competitive spirit would also be a lift to the culture in Detroit.

However, by no means should Detroit consider him in the first, second, third or fourth rounds.

If a linebacker does not have enough juice on film at the college level, there's a strong likelihood that the draft prospect will have the same issue upon reaching the NFL.