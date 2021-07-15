NFL Analyst on Matthew Stafford Being 2021 MVP: 'I Wouldn't Be Surprised'

The love and admiration for new Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford continues, as another NFL analyst expressed high hopes for the new NFC West signal-caller.

Earlier this week, ESPN ranked Stafford the No. 6 quarterback in the league, after he was ranked outside of the top 10 in 2020.

On a recent edition of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," analyst Peter Schrager explained why he would not be surprised in any way if Stafford was included in the conversation this season to be the league's MVP.

"I wouldn't be surprised," Schrager told the panel of analysts. "I thought Stafford was in the MVP conversation on some bad Detroit Lions teams. Teams that were struggling to get to .500 and Stafford was finding ways to win at the end of games, miraculously, three, four or five years ago."

He added, "Finally, this is the year. I feel like this is it. Yeah, he's going to be in the MVP race because they're going to put up huge numbers with McVay's offense. He's got all those great receivers, that great offensive line, one of the best defenses in the league. So, I would say I won't be surprised if the Rams are what I expect them to be. Matthew Stafford is going to be very, very much in that MVP conversation come January and February."

