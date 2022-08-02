'It's Going Smooth': Aidan Hutchinson Reflects on First Training Camp

Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is letting his play do the talking for him.

The young EDGE rusher understands how NFL locker rooms work. He never intended to join the team and instantly become the loudest member of the unit.

“He’s quiet, but a lot of that is because he’s a rookie, he knows. He’s very self-aware, he is," Dan Campbell told reporters at training camp. "He's not coming in here being loud and talking a bunch of trash or doing anything like that. He knows he’s got to earn his right.

"Just because he was a first-round pick doesn’t mean that he’s automatically got the respect of everybody in there. He’s got to earn that, and he understands it. He goes out there, and he just works his ass off in practice. And, then in meetings, he keeps his mouth shut until he’s asked a question, and so that’s exactly what you want in a rookie. He’s going to earn their respect."

Despite the daily grind, long meetings and increased physicality, with a step-up in competition, Hutchinson has not been overwhelmed by the occasion, in any noticeable way.

"I wasn't quite sure what to expect, this being my first NFL camp," Hutchinson said. "But, for a week, a little over a week now, and it's pretty smooth. I mean, it's just football at the end of the day. That's what I do. And, yeah, it's going smooth so far."

Despite the talent level, no rookie is immune from a "Welcome to the NFL" moment.

On Monday, tight end T.J. Hockenson flattened the versatile lineman with a block that he likely didn't expect was coming.

"You're going to lose reps, especially at this level. You're not going to win them all, and I'm aware of that. If you do lose a rep, you move on, and you get after it the next rep," Hutchinson said. "That's what I did today, and that's what I did yesterday. That's what I do every day."

Hutchinson demonstrated his resiliency on Tuesday, earning sacks from both sides of the defensive line and rebounding nicely after taking his lumps from his teammates.

Campbell and the rest of the coaching staff have observed his demeanor, and respect what he can bring to the football team this season.

The defensive line is expected to take a step forward. And, if the pass-rush is to improve, Hutchinson must become a key piece of the defensive line.

Upon seeing the youngster's play on film, Campbell noted that Hutchinson is able to learn from mistakes and puts things behind him quickly.

“Well, the first reaction is that’s it’s 'Welcome to the NFL.' That’s something he hadn’t seen, or he’s not even thinking about that," Campbell said. "He’s thinking about his rears up in the air, and he’s going to get his best rush against (Penei) Sewell. And, all of a sudden, it’s like, ‘Woah.’ ... And so, he’ll memory bank that, and I’m telling you he’ll -- it may happen one more time, and I bet that’s about it. He picks up things pretty quick, but listen, it’s good to see. It really is. He needs that.”