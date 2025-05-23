Jack Campbell Listed as Lions Most Under-Appreciated Player
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell is entering his third season in the National Football League.
In a recent list of each NFL team's most under-appreciated player, the talented linebacker was listed as being a player that is deserving of much more respect and recognition.
As writer Gennaro Filice explained, "Brad Holmes has been a wildly successful drafter in Detroit. Just look at the general manager’s 2023 haul. You can reasonably argue that three of the Lions’ first four picks from that draft are now top-five players at their respective positions: running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch. The unmentioned selection in that span of picks? Jack Campbell, who just led the team with 131 tackles."
Even though the 24-year-old has not received any individual recognition, his impact was certainly noticed when veteran Alex Anzalone broke his left forearm against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In fact, Campbell improved his Pro Football Focus defensive grade from 52.1 his first season in Motown to 78.7 in his sophomore campaign.
He recorded over 100 tackles and proved he could be part of the team's long-term plans in Kelvin Sheppard's defense.
"While the linebacker hasn’t received Pro Bowl recognition like his draft classmates, he certainly has made an impact in Detroit -- especially last season, when injuries ravaged the Lions’ linebacker group and defense as a whole," Felice writes. "The former first-round pick started every game and left quite an impression on his old defensive coordinator."