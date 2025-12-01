Two Detroit Lions Lead Their Respective Positions in Pro Bowl Voting

The first wave of Pro Bowl voting results has been released, and a pair of Detroit Lions lead their respective positions.

Right tackle Penei Sewell and linebacker Jack Campbell have garnered a significant amout of early votes for the 2026 Pro Bowl.

Detroit's talented linebacker has emerged as one of the top players at his position. He recorded nine tackles in a disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Campbell recorded nine tackles (five solo) in Detroit's 31-24 loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving at Ford Field.

Sewell is rated among the top offensive tackles and is consistently opening holes for Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

The NFL made the decision to move the Pro Bowl games to Super Bowl LX Week in San Francisco.

"Building on our strong partnerships with the Bay Area Host Committee and ESPN, we're thrilled to make the 2026 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon part of Super Bowl week, our biggest platform of the year, elevating flag football and our best players in a way that's never been done before," Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Events, International and Club Business said. "The Pro Bowl Games will not only be an exciting showcase of our best talent, but also a taste of the elite athleticism and dynamic action we can expect to see on the Olympic stage."

Improving run game

Offensive coordinator John Morton was asked by local reporters if opposing defenses are gaining any sort of advantage over Detroit's rushing attack.

"No, it's just a style. I mean, depending on the situation, too. You know what I mean? If it's second and short, third and short, you are going to be coming downhill," said Morton. "And we do a really good job with ourselves now. But the bottom line is just the execution. They can fire all they want. And we have other plays that we're watching the game, where we're looking at what they're doing. But, if we don't do a proper technique, proper blocking, that's what it boils down to."

Detroit's first-year coordinator is not terribly concerned with the scheme, and believes the offense will get back on track, sooner rather than later.

List of Lions in the Top-10 in Pro Bowl voting

Jack Campbell (1st)

Penei Sewell (1st)

Brian Branch (2nd)

Jahmyr Gibbs (2nd)

Jack Fox (2nd)

Aidan Hutchinson (3rd)

Kerby Joseph (3rd)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (4th)

Graham Glasgow (7th)

Sam LaPorta (9th)

Hogan Hatten (10th)

Here’s the top 10 vote-getters by position as of 11 a.m. ET today. pic.twitter.com/hJ2lXyntbE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 1, 2025

