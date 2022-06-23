Jaden Ivey Has Ties to Detroit Lions

The Detroit Pistons could end up selecting Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Ivey landing in Detroit is not a lock, as the Sacramento Kings could select him or could trade out of the No. 4 spot to a team that would want the talented guard on their roster.

The 20-year-old is appealing due to his innate ability to create his own shot without the basketball and how he could fit nicely playing alongside Cade Cunningham.

In a recent interview with The Spun, Ivey explained why Detroit would be a great fit for him. "I would love to go anywhere, but Detroit, my mom (Notre Dame head women's basketball coach Niele Ivey) played for the Detroit Shock in the WNBA. I've lived in the area and I know what it's like. Detroit (which picks fifth overall) could be an option."

His grandfather, James Hunter, also played in the National Football League for the Detroit Lions from 1976-1982.

Nicknamed "Hound Dog", the 6-foot-2, 195-pound defensive back led the team with seven pass interceptions and was runner-up to future Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Haynes as NFL Rookie Defensive Player of the Year.

He got his first start in 1976 at free safety after Dick Jauron suffered a broken leg.

Hunter moved back to cornerback in 1977 and played alongside another future Pro Football Hall of Famer, Lem Barney.

In seven seasons, Hunter led the Lions in three seasons in pass interceptions (1976, ’77 and ’80) and had 27 career interceptions.

He appeared in 86 career games before a neck injury sustained late in the 1982 season ended his professional career.