Are Jahlani Tavai's Days Numbered with Detroit Lions?

At this point, not many supporters believe that Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai will be sticking around in Motown that much longer.

There simply aren't many NFL defenses that covet big and slow, yet somewhat versatile linebackers.

Athleticism is en vogue right now -- and especially with Detroit's new coaching staff, led by head coach Dan Campbell.

© Michael Chow via Imagn Content Services, LLC

“When you add (Alex) Anzalone to that, we know what he is. He’s an athletic, big, long linebacker that can run. He’s a smart guy, he’s a steady guy,“ Campbell said.

Even Jalen Reeves-Maybin has started to earn some extra attention from Detroit's new head coach.

“And then, just the addition of Jalen Reeves-Maybin. We were excited to get him back, because we know what he can do on special teams for us," Campbell said. "He’s really a four-quarter guy. He plays hard, he’s smart. You can watch him on tape."

“Shaun Dion Hamilton, that’s another one that was claimed off waivers when I got here," Campbell added. "I mean, that was done before we even got here. But, I think he’s a pleasant surprise to have on this roster. I know he can play special teams, but let him get in there and mix it up.”

When it came down to Tavai, the review was short and sweet.

“Obviously, we’ve got Jahlani Tavai, he’s another one that was a part of this draft class (a) couple of years ago," Campbell said.

That was the extent of the review given by Campbell.

Does this automatically mean that Tavai's days are numbered?

No.

But, the glaring issue is that he is simply not a fit in most NFL teams' defenses.

His style was tailor made for Matt Patricia's defensive scheme, and he failed to shine in two seasons in that system, however.

Soon enough, it will become apparent to all what should happen next.

His flaws are too apparent and difficult to mask.

It looks like the Lions were a little too smart for their own good with the selection of him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

