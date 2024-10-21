Jahmyr Gibbs Can Take Lions' Offense to Next Level
There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it: the Lions’ offense has returned to its elite form. The proof is in the pudding, too, with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's unit producing a total of 120 points the past three games.
Johnson's play-calling has been superb and Jared Goff's play has been MVP-like during this three-game stretch, resulting in victories over the Seahawks, the Cowboys and the Vikings, respectively. While Johnson and Goff have been grabbing their fair share of the headlines for the offensive's success and rightfully so, so should the team's star second-year running back: Jahmyr Gibbs.
Gibbs, the “Sonic” to David Montgomery’s “Knuckles” persona in the Lions’ backfield, has produced a solid three-game stretch (329 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns), and stepped up in a big way on Sunday in Minnesota.
Detroit head man Dan Campbell had predicted that Gibbs was “about to really take off,” and was proven right with Gibbs’ performance against the Vikings. The Alabama product came through with a monstrous performance, rushing for the second-most yards of his career (116) and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
“He was huge,” Campbell said of Gibbs after the game. “Whatever it was, 160 all-purpose yards and (he) really came to life. And we felt like, ‘Gibby’s’ been so close to just exploding, and we felt like this was the game and he really came to life when we needed it most. And, (he) helped across the board.”
As part of Gibbs’ all-around impressive effort Sunday, he also delivered a huge block on Kalif Raymond’s 21-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.
“And what a smart play on, that may have been the best play on ‘Leaf’s’ (touchdown) – well, it wasn’t, his (45-yard TD) run was the best,” the fourth-year head coach said of Gibbs’ block. “But then, the second one was, what a smart play to just kind of shield him. Otherwise, you’re going to get a penalty, play comes back. It was really good, man, and then Leaf takes it in. So, he’s a weapon for us. (He) played really well.”
Gibbs’ most notable run of the afternoon came to start the second quarter, when he scampered 45 yards for the Lions’ first score of the day in what was previously a 10-0 game. It provided Johnson's offense with just the spark it needed, helping propel Detroit to 21 unanswered points.
Additionally, Gibbs played a pivotal role on the Lions’ final offensive possession of the day, which set up Jake Bates’ 44-yard, game-winning field goal. The speed merchant emerged as the go-to back on the series after Montgomery fumbled two possessions earlier, resulting in the then go-ahead touchdown for the Vikings. Gibbs picked up 34 crucial yards on the drive, including 16 as a receiver, cementing his status as a key player in the Week 7 victory for Detroit.
Goff, like Campbell, took notice of the 22-year-old’s clutch performance.
“It's been David, David, David. And then it was just a matter of time for him to have his moment. And today, it was that. And, he was locked in. He really was,” the veteran signal-caller said of the Pro Bowl running back. “You could see it in his eyes. And, that one run he had was pretty special, where he made the safety miss, and that's what he can do. We're fortunate to have two guys like that. And, today was his day, and he certainly carried us in a lot of ways.”
The do-it-all back finished with 160 all-purpose yards in the contest. Plus, he became the first player in Lions franchise history to average five-plus rushing yards a carry (on a minimum of 10 rushing attempts) in five straight games.
For his efforts, he was given a game ball and a postgame shout-out from Campbell. It was some well-deserved recognition for Gibbs, whose stellar effort Sunday minimized the impact of the subpar play of Montgomery. Gibbs’ backfield counterpart finished with just nine carries for 31 yards and the aforementioned fumble.
“You know I couldn't do any of this without y'all, coaches, players, the whole organization,” Gibbs said in the locker room after the game. “Like we say, (the) only team that can beat us is ourselves. So, let's take every game week-by-week, and I love y'all.”
When the Lions’ offense is clicking like it has been the past three games, it is undeniably one of the game's best offensive attacks – if not the very best in the entire league.
Certainly Johnson, Goff and the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown and the team's offensive line deserve a ton of credit for that being the case. Yet, you can't forget about Gibbs, Detroit's most explosive weapon not named Jameson Williams.
Gibbs, similar to Williams, is a big play waiting to happen whenever he touches the ball. However, unlike the speed demon receiver, Gibbs is touching the ball 15-20 times a game, and is consistently impacting the game as both a ball-carrier and a receiver.
Gibbs’ value to the Lions’ offense is immense, and cannot go unmentioned. In fact, Gibbs, with his multi-faceted role in Johnson's unit, is the one player that can take Detroit's offensive attack to the next level. He did just that Sunday against the Vikings’ top-five defense, which included the league's second-ranked run defense.
And moving forward, you can expect more of the same from Gibbs, an explosive back and an absolute difference-maker for the Lions’ high-flying offense.