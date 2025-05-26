All Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs Raises Eyebrows With Recent Social Media Post

Jahmyr Gibbs reposted content on social that has some fans concerned.

John Maakaron

NFC running back Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions (26) carries the ball during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games
NFC running back Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions (26) carries the ball during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs certainly uses his social media platform to promote the team that made him a first-round draft pick back in 2023.

The talented running back is also a well-known fan of professional wrestling. Gibbs recently attended WrestleMania 41 out in Las Vegas and has shared his passion for the entertainment production on several occasions.

A recent post on social media the 23-year-old shared with his followers has raised some eyebrows due to the theme of the content.

Gibbs did not create the content, but reposted an artificial intelligence video of head coach Dan Campbell and offensive lineman Dan Skipper shooting off a gun with a popular hip-hop song playing in the background.

Supporters noted that some sports executives may not take too kindly to the theme of guns and violence being promoted by a star athlete.

One supported reacted by posting, "Smh somebody needs to tell him to stop before the NFL gets involved."

Another expressed, "He apparently been hanging with Ja Morant during the offseason."

It was pointed out that Gibbs did not create the content, but only chose to share it with his followers online.

Those that wanted to downplay the post noted repeatedly that he simply shared a post online and that questioning it was pointless.

A nurse at a local hospital pointed out, "Relax, bro is enjoying his offseason and not bothering anyone. If you are going to be offended by a 30-second clip, then you should be afraid of what this world has turned into."

Here is a sample of the reaction online to Gibbs reposting questionable content on social media.

