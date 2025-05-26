Jameson Williams' Role With Lions 'Has Always Been Unique'
The Detroit Lions are expecting wideout Jameson Williams to take another step forward in 2025.
Since his debut back in 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the speedy wideout has been under the microscope. Many believe he has the potential to be in the conversation with the best receivers in the league.
Recently, PFF profiled the former first-round pick for a fantasy football piece and highlighted how unique his usage was the past couple of season.
As PFF explained, "His role with the Lions has always been unique. Early in 2023, Williams played more on early downs and less on late downs, and then that flipped in the middle of the season. Last year, he was an X receiver in base with Amon-Ra St. Brown at Z, and then both players shifted to three-receiver sets, with Tim Patrick taking the X spot. While the Lions drafted Isaac TeSlaa, who was more of a slot or Z receiver in college, his measurables suggest he should be an X receiver — and not much of a threat to Williams’ playing time."
In 2024, there was a concerted effort to get the former Alabama wideout the football in many more situations.
"Williams started his career as strictly a deep threat. He ranked in the top seven in average depth of target and deep target rate from 2022 to 2023 among wide receivers with at least 250 routes. Last season, the goal became to get him the ball in more situations," writes Nathan Jahnke. "He increased his deep targets by two, his medium targets by 18 and his short targets by 21 compared to 2023. His 8.4 yards after the catch per catch was the best among wide receivers last season."
One of the main conclusions that should allow fantasy football owners to be more comfortable drafting Williams is the strong potential he is going to be an even larger part of the Lions' offense this season due to his exceptional skill set.