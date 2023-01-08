James Houston Is Going Viral for NSFW Message on Packers Jersey

James Houston is not too popular among Packers fans.

Detroit Lions rookie James Houston has become one of the most popular players on the roster in just a short period of time.

After spending the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad, Houston has burst onto the scene with his ability to pressure and sack opposing quarterbacks.

At a recent memorabilia signing, the Detroit sixth-round pick was more than willing to sign a Packers jersey, and wrote what fans asked him to.

Houston was present at a signing, and was asked to sign an Aaron Rodgers Packers jersey. Interestingly, the young rookie signed the jersey with "F*** you cheesehead", based on a request made by a Lions fan.

The reaction online from supporters has been quite favorable, as the Packers and Rodgers are not too popular among the Detroit faithful.

All season, the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback has taken passive digs at Detroit.

Houston expressed that he and several of his teammates have been aware of what Rodgers has been saying this season in televised interviews and after games.

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye and safety DeShon Elliott both expressed their thoughts regarding their perceived lack of respect from the Packers.

"I feel like they don’t respect us. Rodgers doesn’t respect us, that team doesn’t respect us. We shouldn’t be an underdog, no matter what the record says," Elliot said, via the Lions team website. "Going out there, I think we’re going to fight our a** off, play smash-mouth football, just because of the respect factor."