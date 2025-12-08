Lions Fans Now Have More Reasons to Root Against Bears

The NFC North standings have been shaken up following a battle between the top two teams in the division, and the Detroit Lions are inching closer to a playoff spot.

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears, 28-21, to jump back into first-place in the division. The loss dropped the Bears from the No. 1 seed to the No. 7 seed, which has benefits for the Lions.

Because the Lions won their first matchup over the Bears in Week 2, they currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. The two teams will meet again in the regular season finale. This loss by the Bears sets up an opportunity for the Lions to jump past them into the playoff standings by winning out, regardless of what Chicago does in the games leading up to their meeting in Week 18.

The Bears play the Cleveland Browns next Sunday, while the Lions travel to SoFi Stadium to face the current NFC top seed Los Angeles Rams. If the Lions win and the Bears lose, Detroit will be back in the playoff picture.

Lions fans will take pleasure in rooting against the Bears, who are coached by former Lions' offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Every loss by Chicago helps Detroit and gives them more room for error, as it appears moving past them will be the team's most likely avenue to the postseason.

Detroit's win over Dallas on Thursday was extremely important for their playoff prospects, as well. It created more separation between them and the field pursuing a playoff berth, and in the event that the Lions finish with a tie it would give them the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Though the Lions sit a game behind the San Francisco 49ers as well, it could be more complicated for them to move past the team that beat them in the NFC title game in 2023.

San Francisco currently holds an 8-2 record in the NFC, while Detroit sits at 5-4, and this would be the tiebreaker that separates them unless the Lions defeat the remaining NFC opponents on their schedule and the 49ers lose to Chicago and Seattle in the coming weeks.

As for the division, the Lions' hopes are not completely gone. However, getting swept by the Packers this season gives the head-to-head tiebreaker to their rival and as a result the Lions will need to win two more games than them over the final four.

A win Sunday over the Rams would be big for the Lions, as it would give them the valuable head-to-head tiebreaker and put just one game between the two teams with three to play.

Here's an updated look at the NFC playoff standings heading into Week 15.

Division leaders

1.) Los Angeles Rams (10-3)

2.) Green Bay Packers (9-3-1)

3.) Philadelphia Eagles (8-4, vs. Los Angeles Chargers on MNF)

4.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6)

Wild Card

5.) Seattle Seahawks (10-3)

6.) San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

7.) Chicago Bears (9-4)

In the hunt

8.) Detroit Lions (8-5)

9.) Carolina Panthers (7-6)

10.) Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1)

