Dan Campbell Leaves Out James Houston When Talking D-Line Depth
The Detroit Lions could be without veteran defensive lineman Marcus Davenport against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After a solid performance in Detroit's opener, the 28-year-old has not practiced all week and is dealing with a groin injury.
When asked at his Friday media session, Dan Campbell did not mention outside linebacker James Houston as a potential depth replacement, even though the former sixth-round pick was named by the reporter asking.
If Davenport is not available, Aaron Glenn's defensive line could presumably turn to Houston, Josh Paschal, Levi Onwuzurike to fill the void.
“Well, the good news is, we get (DJ) Reader back this week," said Campbell. "I feel pretty good about that. So, him coming back now really opens up a little more versatility that we have at the D-line because really, between (Kyle) Peko, and (Alim McNeill) Mac, Levi and Paschal, they can all play anywhere from the nose, three-technique, to the big end.
"So, they’re all going to share that load a little bit if Davenport couldn’t – or is not going to be able to go.”
Lions 'Not Sure' Sewell, Davenport Play Against Buccaneers
In speaking to reporters this week, linebacker Derrick Barnes expressed he is expecting his role to slightly change this week.
Against the Rams, the talented linebacker lined up regularly off the ball, due to abilities in coverage.
Barnes hinted he could line up more on the edge this week, giving Detroit another option should Davenport miss the Week 2 home contest. He is familiar with this role, having played it in college at Purdue.
"It'll be kind of different from last week," Derrick Barnes said, via the Free Press. "I was off the line of scrimmage more than I probably will be this season. ... Obviously, everyone schemes for different teams in different ways, but I'm definitely preparing to play more on the edge this game."