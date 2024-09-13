Lions 'Not Sure' Sewell, Davenport Available Against Bucs
The Detroit Lions are dealing with injuries to several key components of their starting lineup ahead of their Week 2 showdown with Tampa Bay.
With the Buccaneers coming to town Sunday, the Lions are in their final stages of preparation. One underlying element is the injury bug, as Penei Sewell, Marcus Davenport, Kerby Joseph and Jameson Williams are all among those listed on Detroit's injury report.
Coach Dan Campbell delivered several injury updates Friday. He believes Sewell's ankle injury is more medial as opposed to a high ankle sprain. As it stands, he stated that he hoped to get Sewell and Davenport on the practice field Friday after they were both non-participants each of the first two days.
“We’re gonna see if we can get Sewell out there a little bit today, same with Davenport," Campbell said. "Not sure, we’ll see.”
Campbell said the same for Williams, who is coming off a career game with 121 yards on five catches, one of which being a touchdown. Ultimately, the Lions are uncertain if they can get these injured players ready in time for the Divisional Round rematch, with Friday's practice likely to be telling.
"They're all progressing, they're all getting better," Campbell explained. "It's just a matter of how fast can they heal up and is it fast enough for them to play?"
In Sewell's case, the fourth-year tackle has been optimistic about his chances of suiting up on Sunday. He has told multiple reporters that he hopes to be in action.
Frank Ragnow ready for showdown with Vita Vea
Tampa Bay boasts one of the best defensive tackles in the league in Vita Vea. With 32 career tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks, he poses a major challenge in the middle.
However, the Lions feel good about their matchup headlined by center Frank Ragnow. Detroit's center has been one of the league's best at his position, and offensive guards Kevin Zeitler and Graham Glasgow have the ability to make it difficult for Vea to make an impact.
“We’ve got a big fella too. It just means Frank’s gotta eat a lot more, and he will. He’s been hydrating, he’s ready to go," Campbell said. "I’ve said it before, Vita’s a heckuva player. He’s a big man with power, he’s got size, length. He’s got good feet, and so he’s a load. He’s one of these really good down linemen in this league and they’re hard to find and they’ve got one over there. But we’ve got a Frank Ragnow, too, so I like it. I like our front, and Zeitler, and Graham. It’ll be a battle and they may win a couple, but that’s why you go play the game. You battle it out.”