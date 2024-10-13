Best Bet: Jameson Williams Dominates Crippled Cowboys
The Detroit Lions found a groove offensively against the Seattle Seahawks. Coming off the bye week, the team is hoping to stay in it.
Quarterback Jared Goff was a perfect 18-for-18 on passing attempts in the win, helping the offense rack up a season-high 42 points in the Week 4 victory. Now, after a week off, Detroit is looking to remain in its groove after some struggles with consistency.
Jameson Williams has made good on increased expectations to this point in the year. With 13 catches for 289 yards through four games, he has become an impact player.
Dallas will be without DaRon Bland again, as he is yet to return from injured reserve. Williams could be matched up with former Lion Amani Oruwariye, who was a practice squad elevation for the Cowboys this week.
PlayiLottery lead writer Drew Ellis predicts Williams will go over on his projected yardage over/under, currently set at 44.5 (-110) on FanDuel Sportsbook.
"Coming off a bye, the Detroit Lions are healthy and should be carrying plenty of motivation to make a statement in Dallas considering how last year’s meeting with the Cowboys concluded," Ellis said. "Dallas is missing major pieces on defense, which should allow the Lions to establish the ground game. I think Detroit will do the usual of using the run game to set up the pass, which should lead to a big strike to Jameson Williams. Jamo has had at least 79 receiving yards in three of four games this season. He also caught a 63-yard pass in Dallas last year. It may just take one catch for him to surpass his over of 44.5 yards on Sunday. But, I expect Ben Johnson to have a few plays in the plans to get Williams the ball, either deep or in space."
As far as alternate lines for Williams' receiving yards go, 50-plus yards is currently at (+118) odds. It's worth noting that he has a catch of 50-plus yards in three of the team's four games.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.