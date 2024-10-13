Lions-Cowboys Key Matchup: Detroit's Secondary vs. CeeDee Lamb
Undoubtedly, the Lions’ secondary will be tested in its Week 6 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. The main reason why: Cowboys All-Pro wideout CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb, a 1,100-yard receiver each of the past three seasons, is undeniably the Cowboys’ premier offensive weapon.
The fifth-year pro hasn’t had a prolific start to the season, however. He’s amassed 25 catches for 378 yards and just two touchdowns through five games. Plus, he's averaging only five receptions and 75.6 yards per game. Yet, there's a chance he breaks out and delivers a strong performance against Detroit.
Just last season, the Oklahoma product exploded for a single-game, career-best 13 receptions and 227 yards in a Week 17 victory for Dallas.
On Sunday, the onus will be on the Lions’ defensive backs group to do a much better job of limiting Lamb’s production.
Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn expressed earlier this week that stopping Lamb will take a team-wide effort.
“It’s all hands on deck no matter what – we’ve got to understand where that player is at all times, and all the cover guys have to understand that,” Glenn told reporters. “Sometimes you double him, sometimes you’re going to be by yourself. But, to me, it’s more of the challenge aspect. Man, we want to look at these guys like they’re a nameless face, and let’s go play, and our guys will do a good job of that.”
Although it will be “all hands on deck” for the Lions’ secondary against Lamb, I expect defensive back Carlton Davis – as the team’s No. 1 cornerback – to shoulder the load of the coverage duties. Davis, in his first season in Detroit, has recorded 28 total tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble. Plus, he’s earned a 60.2 overall grade, including a 57.3 coverage mark (ranking 120th out of 179 qualified corners), from Pro Football Focus for his efforts.
If the Lions are able to contain Lamb (at least somewhat), it will go a long way toward Dan Campbell's squad securing its fourth win of the season.
“He’s a point of emphasis,” Campbell said of Lamb. “Everything starts with this quarterback (Dak Prescott) and with him. That’s the – that’s what it starts with their offense, that’s what it starts with their team. And so yeah, we have got to keep him in check. We cannot let him go off, because he’s a dangerous receiver. And, I will tell you, I think what makes him – first of all, he’s – you can tell by the way he plays, he’s highly intelligent. They move him everywhere, like he understands ball. He understands it. He’s crafty, but I think he’s got body control and balance and everything about what he (does) – it’s very smooth, it’s very efficient.”
The fourth-year Detroit head man believes there are similarities between Lamb and the Lions’ own All-Pro pass-catcher, Amon-Ra St. Brown.
“And then, he’s (Lamb’s) very aware of his surroundings. So, he makes this play, and he knows where you’re at and so then his run after catch, his transition, very much like (St. Brown) ‘Saint’ in that way,” Campbell expressed. “He’s very aware of where you’re at, where the tackler’s at and he’s got eyes in the back of his head. So, to be able to avoid the tackler and make something happen, and that’s where he’s dangerous on the stems and the routes. He’s dangerous in run after catch and that’s why. It’s two-fold.”
On Sunday, I believe that Davis and his defensive back counterparts will limit Lamb to under 100 receiving yards. I’m predicting that Lamb ends up amassing six receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys’ Week 6 showdown with the Lions.