Studs and Duds: Lions' Stars Deliver Strong Effort

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions suited up for the final time during the 2025 NFL season. It was a much shorter season than Lions fans expected, while Ben Johnson and the upstart Chicago Bears had already secured the NFC North divisional crown and were looking to capture the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

In what looked like a microcosm of Detroit’s season, the Lions surged early, before struggling in the final half. However, on this occasion, the Lions were able to finish, forcing a Chicago punt before Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jake Bates iced it.

With nothing but pride to play for, here are the studs and duds from the Lions’ final contest of the ‘25 campaign.

STUD: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown did not have much to play for, with the receiver suffering multiple injuries as the season wound down. However, he was a shining example of leading the Lions, with the star surpassing 100 yards, with his longest catch of the evening going for 30 yards.

The USC product was the go-to guy on third down, with the receiver besting former Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson multiple times in coverage.

St. Brown also called ballgame, with a huge catch and run after a Gardner-Johnson injury forced a Chicago timeout. The pass-catcher’s 11th reception of the game gave him 139 yards, with that final one setting Jake Bates up for a game-winning field goal.

DUD: IOL Christian Mahogany

Yet again, Mahogany suffered through growing pains as he worked his way back into the lineup for the Lions. The aggressive Chicago Bears front got the best of the second-year player, with the guard surrendering a sack early in the game after being completely blown off the line of scrimmage.

Mahogany was also responsible for a few missed blocks in the run game when Detroit stalled in the third quarter. Every time Goff dropped back, there seemed to be a Bears defender ready to drop him for a loss. Mahogany, along with all the other Lions linemen, appeared ready for the offseason at multiple times on Sunday.

STUD: WR Kalif Raymond

In what might be his last game in Honolulu Blue, Kalif Raymond shined. The returner and receiver was able to flip the field with his catches, along with setting Detroit up with good field position on its final drive.

Raymond came alive in the second half, when most of Detroit seemed content to settle after going up by two scores. Raymond pushed the ball up for Detroit, and was one of the shining examples of players competing for pride.

DUD: OT Chris Hubbard

Hubbard was the replacement for Penei Sewell, who was missing his first career game. Unfortunately, Sewell’s presence was sorely missed. Hubbard was the right tackle on a line that let Jared Goff run for his life, particularly in the first and third quarters.

Hubbard was responsible for part of a sack on Goff, where the quarterback got met by Montez Sweat and Grady Jarrett. Overall, the line surrendered two sacks to Chicago, along with quite a few pressures.

STUD: K Jake Bates

Bates kept Detroit in contention on Sunday, nailing four of his five field goals, including the walk-off winner as time expired. With his lone miss being a 53-yard field goal to end the first half, it is easy to overlook that when the Lions kicker accounted for all the points besides Jahmyr Gibbs’ final touchdown of the season.

Bates, despite the fans turning against him at points, showed resilience and consistency on a night when the Lions sorely needed it.

DUD: OG Tate Ratledge

Ratledge was another Lions lineman who struggled in the final contest of the year. Detroit finally had a push against the Bears’ front, but Ratledge was part of a unit that allowed multiple Goff pressures. Additionally, he added a penalty in the middle of the game to hamper Detroit’s field position, getting busted for a hold.

Ratledge offered promise in his first season, and there is reason to believe in him for next year. This year, however, it was “baptism by fire” in multiple games: Sunday included.

STUD: LB Jack Campbell

Campbell was another one of the Lions stars who played for pride, leading Detroit’s defense by example. To the surprise of none, he led the Lions in tackles, and set the tone by nearly intercepting Caleb Williams as Detroit shut out Chicago in the first half.

Campbell made plays and shifted momentum just enough in the first half for Chicago’s second-half rally to come up short.

STUD: DB Avonte Maddox

Maddox filled in admirably with Detroit down three of its top four safeties on Sunday, and added his own Kerby Joseph-esque centerfield interception, picking off Caleb Williams on a deep shot to the end zone. Maddox bodied out the receiver, then had enough awareness to run the ball out of the end zone, instead of trying to tiptoe up the sideline.

Without this crucial takeaway, it is likely that Detroit either goes to overtime or outright loses to the Bears and falls to 1-5 in the division. Maddox played for pride, and certainly gave the staff much to think about with the offseason looming.

