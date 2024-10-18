Jameson Williams Expects 'Touchdown' Whenever He Catches Ball
In case you've been living under a rock and haven't noticed, Jameson Williams and Lions signal-caller Jared Goff have established a seamless connection with one another. And, it's propelled the third-year wideout to the best start he’s ever had to an NFL campaign.
Williams, with no off-field situation or physical ailment to slow him down, has hauled in 16 catches for 365 yards and three touchdowns through Detroit's first five games. Additionally, he's secured three receptions of 50-or-more yards – tied with the Colts’ Alec Pierce for the league lead – and is averaging 22.8 yards per catch (the second-best mark in the NFL).
Williams views his continued development as a credit to all the work he put in with Goff this past spring and summer.
“It's been a lot (of work). We spent spring, we spent summer together. It was a lot of days being put in during those two seasons,” Williams told reporters Thursday. “So, the offseason really came big for us, went out to L.A. a few times and then we had OTAs and camp, just to get certain things down, like the way I run routes and the way he's going to throw the ball, where he's going to throw it at and stuff like that. So, it was a lot of time, but it took time, too. So, it’s been good.”
Williams’ elite speed and rapport with Goff have brought the Lions’ offense to new heights this season. Specifically, those two elements have provided Ben Johnson's offense with a vertical threat it didn't previously possess. And Detroit has certainly taken advantage of that, with the Alabama product burning defenses deep multiple times already this season.
Williams’ prowess down the field, as the third-year pro expressed, has also been a credit to Goff being “money” with the deep ball.
“We spend extra time after practice every week just working on things like that. So, we just expect those things to happen when the play is called,” Williams said.
And don't try to put just one defender on Williams, either. He's consistently shown this year that deploying single-man coverage against him is not going to work, including on his 37-yard touchdown catch against the Cowboys last week.
“It was kind of, we ran a quick snap, so we expected the defense not to be ready,” Williams said of the route on his TD grab vs. Dallas. “We were already set before they could get set. The defense was still traveling. I feel like the corner was the only person in position to try to make a play. The safety wasn't and the other corner wasn't. So, once I got off the line, I expected the ball and then I looked up and the ball was there.”
And when there's no safety in sight, Williams, plain and simple, is expecting to score “a touchdown.”
The former Crimson Tide pass-catcher has made major strides from year No. 2 to year No. 3 in the NFL. Yet, he knows he needs to continue to put work in to become the very best receiver he possibly can.
“I feel like I’ve got a long way to go, a lot more work to be put in. This is just the beginning of something, the start of something,” Williams said. “The work never stops, so you just gotta continue this work and keep getting better every day. So, just trying to be the best.”