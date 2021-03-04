Should Golden Tate Reunite with Detroit Lions?

Golden Tate played with the Detroit Lions from 2014-2018. The veteran wideout was cut by the New York Giants.

Is a reunion in the works for a former Detroit Lions wide receiver?

In a cost-cutting move to aid with the salary cap, the New York Giants have decided to release veteran wide receiver Golden Tate.

"I appreciate the conversations and professionalism the Giants management showed me earlier today. Always a class-act organization from start to finish, your respect means the world to me and my family," Tate said on social media.

According to ESPN, "The move creates $6 million in cap space for the Giants, $10 million if he is designated a post-June 1 cut. Tate was to make $8.5 million and count $11 million against the salary cap in 2021. The former Notre Dame star has 695 career catches for 8,278 yards and 46 receiving touchdowns. He's also tied for first in yards after the catch (4,248) with Antonio Brown since entering the league in 2010."

In 2020, the 32-year-old veteran secured 35 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns. It was considered a down season since it was his least productive statistical season since his first season in the NFL.

Tate started just four games last season and missed four games. He saw his role shrink, as he slipped to third on the depth chart behind Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton.

In his career that has spanned 11 seasons, Tate has played with the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and the Giants.

In Detroit, supporters became enamored with his productivity and his ability to secure plenty of yards after the catch.

The veteran wideout became a favorite target of quarterback Matthew Stafford during his tenure, as he saw 26.6 percent of the Lions' targets in 2018.

Tate was in the final season of his five-year deal in Detroit when former general manager Bob Quinn traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"For more than four years Golden displayed an unwavering commitment to not only his coaches and teammates, but also the City of Detroit," Quinn said in a statement after the trade. "The impact he made on and off the field set an example for our team and serves as a testament to his character. We wish Golden and his family the very best in the next step of his career."

Detroit recently came to terms on a contract agreement with veteran wideout Tyrell Williams and are still making their decision regarding the future of Kenny Golladay.

If Tate is willing to accept a fair market contract, a possible reunion could be in the works.

If not, there is an organization out in Los Angeles with a new and familiar quarterback Tate may want to explore joining.

