Jared Goff Cheered at Comerica Park During Detroit Tigers Game

New Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff attended the Detroit Tigers game against the Texas Rangers.

The relationships between the professional sports teams in town are very strong.

Quite often, professional athletes in town enjoy a nice evening out to watch the other local teams.

In recent weeks, members of the Detroit Lions have been in attendance to watch the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Now would be the perfect time to attend since the team has been undefeated since the MLB All-Star break.

On Wednesday evening, Lions quarterback Jared Goff took in the action downtown, as the Tigers were matching up against the Texas Rangers in the third game of their four game series.

Tigers fans showered Goff with a loud ovation between innings when he was introduced by the public address announcer.

Goff's potential to succeed in Detroit is highly debated, as many believe he is simply a bridge quarterback, while many others are hoping he can have a career turnaround, after being traded by the Los Angeles Rams this past offseason.

The former first overall pick struggled mightily in 2020, and the last two seasons, resulting in a fallout with Rams head coach Sean McVay.

In Detroit, Goff will be looking to turn around his futures, similar to the other pro teams, all of whom are going through rebuilds and are full of players looking to make names for themselves.

For one evening, Goff was the center of attention, and he received a warm reception from fans.

