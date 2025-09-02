Jared Goff Favors Detroit Lions Being Underdogs
The Detroit Lions entered the 2024 season as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.
Recall, Sports Illustrated even had the team leaders featured on the cover, proclaiming the Lions were the team to beat in the annual 2024 NFL season preview.
When asked following practice, quarterback Jared Goff expressed he is not all that invested in outside narratives, but does favor others doubting the team.
Now that outside linebacker Micah Parsons has been traded and signed a long-term contract extension with the Packers, many are doubting if the Lions can win the NFC North division for the third-consecutive season.
“I don’t know. Yeah, it is quite -- I mean, it’s confusing because I don’t even know where we stand externally," said Goff. "I don’t know what people -- I don’t really care, but like are we supposed to be good? Are we supposed to be bad? All these different storylines. So we don’t, you can’t ride that roller coaster, and we don’t. And we shall see, time will tell. Going to try to win this first one and move on from there. But yeah, sorry, I like being on this side of it more when they doubt us, to answer your question.”
Detroit has reached a certain level now that anything less than a Super Bowl win is considered a failed season.
“I think, yeah, certainly you’re working to get into the playoffs, I think that’s why these games are so important," Goff said. "And they are equally as important as every other week. It’s not Week 1 versus Week 17, they all count the same, I’ve always said that. And to your point, yeah, once we get to the playoffs, we’ll have that conversation of how important those games are. But, right now, you’re just trying to win the first one and start 1-0 and move on from there.”
Entering his 10th NFL season, the 30-year-old shared how much he has been anticipating the start of the regular season and how he paced himself during training camp.
"I’ve been looking forward to it. Certainly in a division game on the road, I’ve always said these ones feel like they count for two wins and whenever you’re able to go out and get to somebody else’s place and get a W, it’s important and that’s what we want to try to do," said Goff. "These guys are a good team and I think we’re a good team and it’ll be fun.”