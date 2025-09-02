'His Time Is Coming': Lions WR Coach Believes Meeks Will Excel
The play of Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jackson Meeks quickly caught the attention of supporters and reporters who watched him make plays all throughout training camp and preseason games.
After playing collegiately at both Georgia (2021-2023) and Syracuse (2024), Meeks signed a UDFA contract worth $220,000 to join Detroit's roster, following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Meeks showcased his playmaking abilities when given the opportunity. In his first preseason, he recorded 11 receptions for 176 yards and two touchdowns.
Unfortunately, the undrafted free agent wideout did not earn a 53-man roster spot. After roster cutdowns, Meeks agreed to join the team's practice squad.
Even though some may view it as a demotion, Detroit relies heavily on players that are developing on the practice squad. When injuries hit the team hard last season, Detroit turned to several practice squad players on their own roster and from other team's in the league.
Don't tell receivers coach Scottie Montgomery the 6-foot-2 wideout was undeserving of a roster spot. After spending time coaching the running backs, the veteran coach has been given additional responsibilities this season, including developing multiple first-year wideouts.
More: Detroit Lions Linebacker Jack Campbell Looks to Lead, Help Team Get Off to Fast Start
Speaking with reporters prior to practice on Tuesday afternoon, Montgomery shared what he thought the young wideout needed to showcase, in order to eventually land a spot on the active 53-man roster.
"Man, I think he's deserving," said Montgomery. "Right, like in this league, I think he's a player that can play and play at a high level. You know, where we are as a program, right, it's probably a great determining factor for some of that. We have gotten to a point with Dan (Campbell) and Brad (Holmes) to where we -- I think we've done just about as best of a job I've been around of creating that echelon. Where it is so heavy at the top, that the top and the middle are now close to. So, breaking into that for anybody can be tough.
"But what I'll say to him, though, is that, 'His time is coming.' You've got to be ready when your time comes. And it is coming. I feel it. I think that there's no holding him out of becoming a great player in this league. Just be ready. Makes it. Just be ready."