Lions QB Jared Goff Named to 2026 Pro Bowl

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been named to the 2026 Pro Bowl after all.

Following a successful 2025 NFL season, the veteran quarterback was among the more notable snubs.

With Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold now preparing for the Super Bowl, the 31-year-old signal-caller will now participate in the 2026 Pro Bowl games.

Last season, the former Los Angeles Rams quarterback threw for 4,629 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In 2025, Goff tossed for 4,564 yards, 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Goff was asked prior to the team's regular season finale against the Chicago Bears about the team weathering adversity.

Prior to the season, center Frank Ragnow retired and the team hired two new coordinators.

"There have been challenges, but it’s part of the job. There are ups and downs through the season. We would’ve liked to get on a little bit of a stretch there at some point in the last eight games and be able to string a few together and get out of that adversity," said Goff. "But we weren’t able to and it sucks and I wish there was a magic potion that would have fixed everything, but there isn’t.

"It’s about work and doing the right thing over and over and being on the same page and communication and execution, the whole thing," Goff explained further with local reporters. "So yeah, I don’t know. How have I weathered it? Hopefully well, but I don’t know.”

According to the league's website, "The Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks tied for a league-best six selections each. The Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles also earned five selections per team."

With Goff now added, Detroit will send a total of six players to the Pro Bowl this year.

Among those from the Lions that were voted in include wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, offensive tackle Penei Sewell, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Jack Campbell.

The league announced that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce led all players in balloting for the second consecutive year.

For the first time ever, the Pro Bowl Games will take place during the week of the Super Bowl.

This year's marquee game between the Seahawks and Patriots takes place at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco.

The Pro Bowl games will air on Tuesday, Feb. 3 and can be viewed at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, Disney XD and ESPN Deportes.