Jared Goff Has Memorable "Hard Knocks" Scene He'd Like to Forget

Jared Goff has been featured on numerous seasons of HBO's Hard Knocks.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff may want to brush up on his science just before tapings begin for this season's HBO documentary series "Hard Knocks". 

Goff famously had a snafu back in 2016 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams. 

In the debut episode that season, he could not correctly tell quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke which direction the sun rises.

Several of Goff's teammates also could not answer correctly. That he could not recall a basic scientific fact is often brought up to him by NFL fans who watched the series. 

The Lions will make their debut on the popular NFL documentary this summer. 

The veteran quarterback has a message for younger teammates who will be appearing on the show for the first time. 

"I think for the young guys it’s always hard cause they don’t know any better, to an extent," Goff said, via the Detroit Free Press. "I was a victim of it myself is, you have to be careful what you say and when you say it and what cameras are around."

The 27-year-old will be appearing on the series for the third time, after appearing in 2016 and back in 2020 with Rams. 

"For the most part, they’re trying to make us look good," Goff said. "The NFL’s trying to make Detroit look good and they’re on our side, but you do have to be careful."

