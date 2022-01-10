Goff Not Concerned If Lions Draft QB: 'I’m Still Under Contract'

Quarterback Jared Goff reflects on his 2021 season, the firing of Anthony Lynn and his future with the Detroit Lions in his season-ending media session.

The Detroit Lions front office, led by general manager Brad Holmes, are now tasked with compiling as much information from the scouting department as possible to determine how to begin the process of restocking the roster.

Among the decisions the organization will ponder over the next few months is whether or not to draft a quarterback in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft or one at all.

A young prospect could sit and learn behind a veteran signal-caller entering his seventh season in the league.

"That’d be fine. It’s their decision, man," quarterback Jared Goff told reporters on Monday. "It’s up to them and whatever they want to do. Ultimately, I’m still under contract and I’m still gonna be here playing and I feel good about my standing with them and where I’m at."

Reason for optimism

A prominent theme that emerged over the course of the past four months was optimism.

Despite playing on a losing football team, the coaching staff and several prominent members of the roster expressed hope and optimism the culture being established all throughout the organization will eventually pay dividends.

Several young players earned significant playing time and experience with the hopes they will take strides forward in 2022.

"There’s a lot of reason for optimism," Goff commented. "It’s really an exciting time to be where we’re at. I know the record doesn’t reflect it, but the way the season ended and the way that a lot of these guys played gives us a lot of reasons to be excited. I know Brad is excited to get going this offseason and do what he can to make some additions. Amon’s (Amon-Ra St. Brown) gonna be tremendous for a long time, I think T.J. (Hockenson) is gonna be tremendous for a long time. (D'Andre) Swift. If we get (Josh) Reynolds back or Kalif (Raymond) or some of those guys, I know Quintez (Cephus) will be back off injury. But we’ll see. It’s really exciting for me to be a part of it."

Reflecting on Anthony Lynn's departure

Despite previous reports that Lynn and Goff potentially had personality conflicts, the 27-year-old continued to take the high road when asked about Lynn's dismissal.

"I want to thank coach Lynn for everything he did and his hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. I hope to get to talk to him here soon and let him know that the way he handled himself the whole season is remarkable and truly professional and we really do appreciate it," he said. "He could’ve, if he wanted to, had a bad attitude about it but he didn’t. He handled himself really well and it was really cool to see from him."

