Key Detroit Lions 2026 Dates Revealed

The Detroit Lions learned many of the official dates for the 2026 NFL season as they try to salvage a playoff push for this campaign. Below are those important dates, along with insights on many of them as provided by the NFL.

Jan. 5 — Clubs may begin signing free agent players for the 2026 season, including players from the CFL.

Earliest permissible date for clubs to renegotiate or extend the rookie contract of a drafted rookie who was selected in any round of the 2023 NFL Draft or any undrafted rookie who signed in 2024. Any permissible renegotiated or extended player contract will not be considered a rookie contract and will not be subject to the rules that limit rookie contracts.

Clubs may exercise fifth-year options for players selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jan. 7 — Beginning at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the Wednesday following the final regular season weekend, rosters are frozen for clubs participating in the postseason with limited exceptions.

Jan. 10-12 — NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Jan. 14 — Deadline for college football underclassmen to apply for special eligibility.

Jan. 17-18 — NFL Divisional Round

Jan. 25 — NFC and AFC Conference Championship games.

Jan. 27 — East-West Shrine Bowl.

Jan. 31 — Senior Bowl.

Feb. 3 — Pro Bowl Games

Feb. 8 — Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Feb. 17 — Beginning this date through 4:00 p.m., New York time on March 3, clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players.

Feb. 23-March 2 — NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

March 3 — Deadline for teams to designate Franchise or Transition players, prior to 4 p.m.

March 9-11 — During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 9 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 11, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2025 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 12.

A prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor (“Unrepresented Player”) is permitted to communicate directly with a new club’s front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club’s coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations. The club is responsible for confirming the player’s status as an unrepresented player. No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 11.

March 11 — 2026 NFL League Year and free-agent signing period begins at 4 p.m.

March 29-April 1 — Annual League Meeting, Phoenix, Ariz.

April 6 — First day that teams with a newly hired head coach can begin offseason workout programs.

April 15 — Deadline for teams to conduct physical examinations with draft eligible players at their facilities.

April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 20 — First day that teams with returning head coaches can begin offseason workout programs.

April 22 — Deadline for teams to exercise right of first refusal to restricted free agents who signed offer sheets. It is also the deadline for teams to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls) or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.

April 23-25 — NFL Draft, Pittsburgh, Pa.

May 1 — Deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year options for first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

May 1-4 or May 8-11 — Teams can hold one three-day rookie minicamp Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of these two weekends.

May 11 — Rookie Football Development Programs begin.

May 13-17 — NFLPA Rookie Premier, Los Angeles, Calif.

May 19-20 — Spring League Meeting, Orlando, Fla.

June 1 — Deadline for prior club to send “June 1 Tender” to its unsigned restricted free agents who received a qualifying offer for a right of first refusal only for such player to be subject to the CBA’s “June 15 Tender” provision.

June 15 — Deadline for club to withdraw higher qualifying offer to restricted free agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting lower “June 15 Tender” of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player’s prior-year Paragraph 5 Salary (with all other terms of his prior-year contract carried forward unchanged).

Late June — Rookie Readiness Program to be held at individual clubs.

July 15 — At 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2026 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game.

Late July — Clubs are permitted to open preseason training camp for rookies (defined as a player who has never signed an NFL player contract with a club in a prior league year), beginning seven days prior to the club’s mandatory reporting date for veteran players.

Clubs may require first-year players (defined as a player who signed an NFL player contract with any club in a prior league year, but who does not have a pension-credited season) to report on the designated reporting date for all rookies, or at any time thereafter, including, but not limited to, the designated reporting date for veteran quarterbacks and injured players, or the designated reporting date for all other veteran players.

Veteran quarterbacks and “injured players” (as defined in CBA Article 21, Section 6) may be required to report to the club’s preseason training camp no earlier than five days immediately prior to the mandatory reporting date for all other veteran players, provided the club has already opened (or simultaneously opens) its official preseason training camp for all rookies. At 4:00 p.m., New York time, signing period ends for Transition Players with outstanding tenders. After this date and until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, prior club has exclusive negotiating rights.

July 22 — At 4:00 p.m., New York time, on July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp whichever is later) signing period ends for unrestricted free agents to whom a “UFA Tender” was made by prior club. After this date and until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, prior club has exclusive negotiating rights.

