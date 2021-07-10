Sports Illustrated home
Jared Goff Supports Girlfriend Christen Harper in SI Swimsuit Show

Christen Harper is participating in her first swim week show for Sports Illustrated.
Author:

Christen Harper, the girlfriend of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, joined Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Miami, Fla., this weekend to walk in her first ever swim week show.  

Harper, who has landed a spot in this year's swimsuit edition, became a model in large part due to Sports Illustrated

“I can finally say I’m going to be shooting for SI Swimsuit! This has been a dream my entire life,” Harper wrote on her Instagram page. “SI is the reason I became a model and for years I tried to get a casting with them but never quite made it. Instead of just accepting that and moving on I decided to take things into my own hands and chase this dream myself.”

Goff has oftentimes vocalized his support of Harper, even posting on his own social media accounts his admiration for her success.

Goff recently posted on his Instagram story, “So, so proud of you!! @christenharper. Love you! Went outside your comfort zone and made your dream come true." 

With Harper now in Miami, the quarterback sent his well wishes, which scored points with his significant other. "Lucky girl," she posted to her IG story on Saturday morning, after a note from Goff stated, "Good luck baby, love you."

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff sends well wishes to girlfriend in Miami

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff sends well wishes to girlfriend in Miami

