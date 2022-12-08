James Houston Proving He Is Big Problem for NFL Quarterbacks

The Detroit Lions have seen an improved pass-rush in the last month of the season.

One of the established goals this season for the Detroit Lions defense was increasing the level of pressure against opposing quarterbacks.

Last season, team's were able to pick apart the Lions' defense due to the lack of a real pass-rush.

While all the attention in 2022 has centered around Aidan Hutchinson, the team's No. 2 overall pick, another draft pick, James Houston, has emerged since his debut against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.

According to HBCU Legends, "James "The Problem" Houston was a playmaker for the Jackson State Tigers' defense in 2021. The HBCU standout recorded 70 tackles, 24.5 tackles for a loss, 16.5 sacks, and an interception in 2021."

In two games for the Lions, the talented defensive lineman has recorded three sacks and has quickly emerged as a player the team wants to see more from in the coming weeks.

Lon Horwedel, USA TODAY Sports

Against Buffalo, in front of a large television audience, Detroit's sixth round draft pick recorded two sacks in limited action.

"We've been looking to try to work it out over for a while now, and it just hadn't worked out maneuvering through the roster and injuries,' Dan Campbell said after Houston's debut. "But we knew we needed a little rush, and we felt like he could provide that. You don't think the first game that he's going to get straight off. That it would be two sacks. But, I mean, some of the things he's able to do doesn't surprise us. It was it was encouraging. It's good to get him up."

Houston even flashed a unique maneuver against the Jaguars that caught the attention of supporters.

"Everybody is different," said defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, when asked about the skip move Houston utilized against Jacksonville. "Everybody has ways to get to the quarterback. I've seen that done a ton of different ways. You can get there. Do what you have to do to get there. And that move that he had, I don't know if anybody has ever replicated that, but he got there. So, all good. He's done it before. So, he's been successful in practice with it. So if it works, get to the quarterback."

The next step for any young player is gaining a complete understanding of the scheme the team is running and then being able to execute consistently over a longer period of time.

"A total understanding of our defense. Total. Base defense, third down defense, short yardage. All those things, he's going to have to get better at," Glenn explained. "And he knows that. And that's why we utilize him in the way that we use him in the game. We're going to make sure we protect that player and not just throw him into different situations so he could lose his confidence. Right now, he's riding high with his confidence. But, we are going to continue to use him that way."