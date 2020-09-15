SI.com
Veteran Cornerback Justin Coleman Placed on Injured Reserve

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions have been besieged with soft-tissue injuries to start the 2020 NFL regular season. 

Veteran cornerback Justin Coleman was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, following a hamstring injury that he suffered in Detroit's 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears Sunday.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay and rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah have also dealt with hamstring injuries. 

Both were forced to miss the Lions' season opener at Ford Field. 

According to the current rules, Coleman would be eligible to return from injured reserve after three weeks. 

In Detroit's season-opening contest, the team's secondary was forced to deal with both Coleman and fellow veteran defensive back Desmond Trufant exiting the game early due to injury.

On Monday, Detroit brought in four free-agent corners for workouts in an attempt to fill a roster spot that is now vacant due to Coleman's absence. 

This Sunday, Detroit travels to Green Bay to take on the Packers in another matchup against a rival in the NFC North.

Monday defensive back workouts

  • CB Jamar Taylor
  • CB Grant Haley
  • CB Alexander Myres
  • CB Jaylen Watkins

