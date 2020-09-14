SI.com
Detroit Lions' Defense Grades: Mitchell Trubisky Owns Matt Patricia

John Maakaron

It is obviously going to be a challenge to be positive about a defense that blew another lead late in a football game. 

In his third year at the helm, Matt Patricia's defense is still unable to consistently make plays late in football games.

While the Lions lost in dramatic fashion collectively, the defense played a part in Detroit's first loss this season.

Here are the grades for the Lions defense in Week 1 of the 2020 season:

Defensive line: D-

Early on, prior to Jamie Collins' departure, Detroit displayed the semblance of a defense -- pressuring Mitchell Trubisky and making things difficult for the Bears offense. 

In the second half, and specifically the fourth quarter, that all but went away. 

Detroit ceased pressuring the Bears offense and the rushing lanes opened up like the Grand Canyon.

Danny Shelton, Nick Williams and Romeo Okwara need to step up as the season progresses. 

Linebackers: F

When a veteran like Jamie Collins gets himself ejected, there is no coming back from such an unforced error. 

The linebackers did not make any significant impact in this one. With the talent that is available, their performance can only be viewed as a major disappointment in the opener.

Secondary: F

All that really needs to be said is that by the end of a critical game, Mitchell Trubisky finds Anthony Miller for the lead. 

Who was covering Miller?

Tony McRae -- yep.

Okudah, Trufant and Coleman are all hurt. With a secondary that lacked depth to begin with, this was likely going to be a group graded poorly anyway.

The fact that a Matt Patricia coached defense cannot stop Mitchell Trubisky and a less-than-stellar Bears offense will likely cost him his job. 

mcrae
Lions defensive back Tony McRae covering Bears wide receiver Anthony Miler© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Special Teams: C+

Jack Fox was impressive in his debut performance for the Lions. 

New special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs has some talent to work with and their is room for improvement. 

The grade would have been much higher had Prater actually made the 55-yard field goal when called upon. 

