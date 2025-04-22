Kash Doll Trying to Help Bring Za'Darius Smith Back to Lions
The supporters of the Detroit Lions have developed a strong affinity for former defensive end Za'Darius Smith.
Detroit hip-hop artist Kash Doll was recently spotted with the talented defender at a Detroit Pistons game at Little Caesars Arena.
In a live post that was recently shared online, she encouraged her followers to keeping encouraging the former Cleveland Browns defensive lineman to return to the back-to-back defending NFC North division champions.
The popular artist shared on social media, "Oh my God. Oh my God. Za'Darius, can you please come back to the Lions? Please. Yes, we love Za'Darius. Come back."
Smith quipped about needing help then from others to pay his substantial NFL salary.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes recently shared the team was in contact with Smith's agent, after the team parted ways with him, but had not had any further discussions since the annual meeting.
Detroit made the decision to bring back veteran Marcus Davenport on a one-year deal, but felt Smith could not be brought back, due to what was owed to him in bonuses and his elevated cap number.
The 32-year-old was productive during his short stint in Motown, helping the team regroup following the loss of Aidan Hutchinson. The fomer No. 2 overall pick's 2024 season was cut short abruptly after suffering a broken tibia and fibula on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.
The door is not closed to a reunion, but the team is awaiting the next update from Smith's agent.