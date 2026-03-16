Former Detroit Lions Second-Round Draft Pick Announces Retirement

A former Detroit Lions standout is calling it a career.

On Monday, cornerback Darius Slay announced his decision to retire from the NFL after 13 seasons. Of those years, Slay spent the first seven in Detroit as a member of the Lions.

Slay was drafted in the second-round of the 2013 draft by Detroit out of Mississippi State. He would also play for the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Dear football, I want to thank you for all you’ve done for me,” Slay wrote in a social media post. “I’ve been blessed to play the game I love since I was 5yrs old for an amazing 13yrs at the highest level. Football was my peace, my joy, everything. This game put me in a position to help take care of my family and loved ones and I’m forever grateful. It’s hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me and I’m ready to turn the page and start my new journey.”

As a member of the Lions, Slay began his career as a rotational cornerback and worked his way into stardom. After not recording an interception, he had two each of the next three seasons before breaking out in 2017 with eight. That year, he was a Pro Bowler and a Second Team All-Pro selection.

Slay would be a Pro Bowl selection each of the next two seasons, but his relationship with the Lions and then coach Matt Patricia began to erode. He was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles in March of 2020, and he continued to play at a high level with the Eagles.

Slay was one of multiple key players to be dealt, along with safety Quandre Diggs.

Meanwhile, the Lions fired Patricia after a poor start to the 2020 season along with general manager Bob Quinn.

Slay reached the pinnacle in 2024, winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. He would finish his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, though he was waived by them and claimed by the Buffalo Bills in December. He never appeared in a game with the Bills.

“To all my BigPlay fans, I will always appreciate the love and support y’all have given me,” Slay wrote. “I couldn’t have done it without you.”

Over his 13 seasons, Slay recorded 655 tackles, 28 interceptions and six fumble recoveries. He was a six-time Pro Bowler selection.