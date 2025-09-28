What Is Key Matchup Detroit Lions Must Win Against Cleveland Browns?
The Lions’ offensive line will be tested in the team’s Week 4 home battle with the Cleveland Browns.
Detroit did not allow a single sack of signal-caller Jared Goff in its Week 3 triumph over the Baltimore Ravens. And outside of a forgettable performance against the Packers in Week 1, the Lions’ offensive line has done a solid job of keeping Goff upright and opening up lanes for Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
While the results have been mostly positive, Detroit’s starting guards — second-year pro Christian Mahogany on the left and rookie Tate Ratledge on the right — have experienced some struggles. Through three weeks, they’ve allowed a total of 11 pressures and three sacks.
Ratledge is expected to go head-to-head with Browns rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham on Sunday.
Ratledge, a Georgia product, is coming off a standout performance against the Baltimore Ravens. He earned a 91.5 Pro Football Focus offensive grade for his effort in the Week 3 affair.
Additionally, over 75 percent of Detroit’s 224 rushing yards in the primetime showdown with Baltimore were gained when Montgomery and Gibbs ran behind Ratledge and offensive tackle Penei Sewell on the right side of the line.
Along with all that, Ratledge played an integral role in Detroit’s 18-play, 98-yard scoring drive that took up nearly 11 minutes in the opening half against Baltimore.
Thus far this season, he’s earned a 75.9 PFF grade for his run-blocking efforts, good for the sixth-best mark among 95 qualified guards.
Meanwhile, Graham, a University of Michigan product, is coming off arguably his best game of the season. Impressively, he recorded a 43 percent pass-rush win rate against Green Bay.
Additionally, Graham, the No. 5 overall pick in this past April's NFL Draft, has generated six pressures through three weeks. And for his efforts, he’s earned a 64.2 overall mark from PFF.
While at Michigan, Graham helped the Wolverines capture the 2023 College Football Playoff championship, and he earned a variety of accolades. Perhaps most notably, he was a two-time All-American, receiving unanimous first-team honors in 2024 and second-team recognition in 2023.
Goff is well aware that Detroit’s interior linemen will have their hands full against Graham.
“He’s a good player, too," Goff said of the first-year defensive tackle. "Yeah, he’s a really good player. Gets off the ball fast, he’s athletic, he can do everything, he’s kind of a perfect three-technique and tough guy to block. I won’t be blocking him, but our guys will.”
Goff believes that Detroit’s offensive line, including Ratledge, will be up for the challenge of squaring off with Cleveland’s defensive front.
The Lions starting quarterback has also been pleased with the progress Ratledge has made so far.
"Yeah, it’s been great," Goff said of the rookie lineman’s growth. "And it’s just reps, it really is. For any of these young guys, it’s just more reps he gets, the better he’s going to be. And I think he’s played great.”
I believe that Ratledge and the interior of Detroit’s line will keep Graham in check for the most part. But still I predict the rookie defensive lineman will finish with half a sack and three total tackles, including a tackle for loss, in this Week 4 tilt.